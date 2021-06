PHILADELPHIA -- Hanging around the Sixers’ training facility Monday night, Sixers guard Shake Milton was shooting away in the nearly empty Camden-based training facility. Milton, who was averaging 2.8 points a game in the playoffs before Tuesday’s game, attempted shot after shot, trying to find a way to fix some of the things that kept his position in the playing rotation in flux over the last couple of weeks. Milton, looking for his opportunity to make a difference, did just that in the Sixers’ 118-102 Game 2 win over the Atlanta Hawks.