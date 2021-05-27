Cancel
Softball: O’Brien drives in five for North Hunterdon

By Jason Bernstein
NJ.com
NJ.com
 13 days ago
Taylor O’Brien went 4-for-4 with five RBI and two doubles in North Hunterdon’s 13-3 victory over Bridgewater-Raritan, in five innings, in Annandale. O’Brien also got the win, striking out five and allowing three runs, three hits and four walks for North Hunterdon (12-6). Grace Gigliotti was 3-for-4 with two runs and two RBI, and Sienna Sorrentino went 2-for-4 with two runs and a RBI. Stella Panageas went 1-for-3 with two RBI and a run, and Mia Parker was 2-for-4 with two runs.

