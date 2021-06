HRDC, in partnership with the Western Transportation Institute and the City of Bozeman, was recently selected and awarded the opportunity to join Safe Routes to Parks Activating Communities, a technical assistance program focused on improving safe and equitable local park access. As part of the program, Bozeman, MT will be among seven diverse communities across the country to receive training and coaching from the Safe Routes Partnership to develop and implement an action plan for improving active travel to local parks and green spaces. The initiative is funded by The JPB Foundation.