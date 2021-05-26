Americana Music Association Announces Nominees for 20th Annual Awards

Our Native Daughters - Americana Honors & Awards 2021 Nominee for Duo/Group - Photo by Amos Perrine. The Americana Honors & Awards nomination process must have been especially difficult this year, as the Americana Music Association’s 3,000 members (of which I am one) had to consider projects released during the usual eligibility period — April 1 through March 31 — of a most unusual year. While there were quite a lot of outstanding records released, there were practically no live in-person performances during those COVID-19-ravaged twelve months. It’s never been said in so many words, but having been around Americana music, AMA members, and fans, it is my considered assessment that the awards’ recipients are generally backed by their live performance track record. After all, only two of the six award categories are for recorded music.