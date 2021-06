The Fair Housing Resource Center, Inc. launched a contest in Lake, Geauga and Ashtabula counties to nominate their schools to win a free Buddy Bench. A Buddy Bench promotes friendship, inclusion and kindness for children during recess, according to the Painesville-based nonprofit, by allowing students who are new, shy or don’t have friends to sit on the bench in hopes that other students will see and allow them to join in their play.