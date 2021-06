Fraud is best described as any deceitful or intentionally dishonest conduct, involving acts or omissions or the making of false statements, orally or in writing, with the objective of obtaining money or other benefit from a person/organisation for him/herself or another, or evading a liability. In simple terms, using deceit to obtain an advantage (property or financial) or to avoid an obligation. Defrauding people of money is the most common type of fraud.