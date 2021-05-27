Editorial l Citrus reaps large rewards in legislative session

There was a person last week who wrote in Sound Off about the flag in a 55-and-over place (Page C2, Sunday, May 9, “Bring your flag in at night”). I really believe that if people were going to go by all the protocols in the military, nobody would have flags out. I mean, I have my flag out and I’m in my ’60s. I don’t have time to be bringing that flag in and out every morning and at night. So I think that guy’s a little bit confused. We’re not in the military. We are regular folks and we have our flag out and we’re proud of it. Leave it alone.