Citrus County, FL

Editorial l Citrus reaps large rewards in legislative session

Citrus County Chronicle
 13 days ago

THE ISSUE: Citrus County in good shape after this year’s legislative session. OUR OPINION: Great leadership and perseverance from our state delegation. Citrus County was positioned to do well in this year’s legislative session, with the respected Dr. Ralph Massullo as our state representative and influential chamber president Wilton Simpson as our senator. They represented the county well, and helped move legislation that will keep the county on the right path.

www.chronicleonline.com
