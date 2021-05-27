Searcy 23-year-old, Kensett 26-year-old officially charged in February break-ins at three Searcy businesses

Charges officially were filed this month against two White County residents accused of breaking into three Searcy businesses in late February. A warrant was issued May 14 for Donald Lee Lester, 23, of Searcy, and Gunner Lee Keith Smith, 26, of Kensett at the request of the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for two counts of class C felony commercial burglary with accomplice, class C felony first-degree criminal mischief, three counts of class D felony theft of property – firearm, class D felony possession of firearms by certain persons, class D felony criminal attempt to commit commercial burglary with accomplice and class A misdemeanor first-degree criminal mischief.