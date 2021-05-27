Cancel
Attleboro, MA

Things to do in the Attleboro area and beyond

Sun Chronicle
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLaSalette Shrine’s annual Family Festival will take place this weekend in the shrine’s second parking lot on Park Street (Route 118). The event will include rides for children, amusements for the whole family, and food booths selling chicken sandwiches, Portuguese pulled pork, Linguiça sandwiches, hot dogs, strawberry shortcake, ice cream, and a Filipino dish (chicken Adobo with rice). Hours are 6 to 9 p.m., Friday, May 28; noon to 9 p.m., Saturday, May 29 and Sunday, May 30; and noon to 6 p.m. Monday, May 31. More information: facebook.com/nationalshrine.lasalette/

Attleboro, MASun Chronicle

Attleboro area students set themselves for pandemic-era proms

Katelyn Mollica's bright pink prom dress has been sitting in the closet of her Foxboro bedroom for over a year now. On June 4, she will finally be able to show it off. Foxboro High School is hosting a "senior sunset gala" at the high school in lieu of the traditional boat cruise seniors look forward to each year in Boston. In a way, the gala is a mix of two events canceled by the coronavirus pandemic.
Massachusetts Statewhdh.com

3 Stop & Shop stores in Mass. holding COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Three Stop & Shop stores in Massachusetts are holding COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week, the grocery chain announced Monday. In conjunction with the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, Stop & Shop stores at 40 Furlong Drive in Revere, at 932 North Montello Street in Brockton, and at 55 Long Pond Drive in Yarmouth will offer vaccines to to residents over the age of 18.
Mansfield, MAWicked Local

Mansfield Public Library announces upcoming events

The Mansfield Public Library has reopened with limited hours for quick browsing and check out only. Hours are 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. The hour of 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. is reserved for seniors and those at risk. Residents must check in with a COVID-19 ambassador upon arrival. There is a limit of 14 patrons inside the building at one time that will be strictly adhered to. The children’s room will allow four adults and/or one family at a time. Computers will not be available.
Attleboro, MASun Chronicle

Sigh of relief in Attleboro area as mask mandates relaxed

After more than a year of face coverings being as mandatory as leaving one’s house with their car keys and cell phones, many local residents literally breathed a sigh of relief at the CDC’s new relaxation of mask-wearing outdoors. A Twitter post on Friday by Gov. Charlie Baker called these...
Massachusetts Statewhdh.com

Mass. restaurants happy to see lifted restrictions

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Restaurant owners said they’re hopeful that Massachusetts rescinding COVID-19 restrictions at the end of the month will finally bring business back to normal levels. Starting May 29, the state will lift its mask advisory and allow 100 percent capacity at restaurants, Gov. Charlie Baker said Monday....
Massachusetts Statetheculturetrip.com

The Best Resorts in Cape Cod, Massachusetts

Cape Cod, a peninsula off southeast Massachusetts, is a year-round destination, with quaint villages offering opportunities to soak in the area’s natural beauty. Sunbathing and whale watching are just as readily accessible as dining at an award-winning restaurant and playing a round of golf. A Cape Cod getaway is one you’ll remember, especially at one of these top resorts – bookable with Culture Trip.
Massachusetts Statewiltonbulletin.com

Large brush fire scorches western Massachusetts

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (AP) — An 800-acre (324-hectare) brush fire in western Massachusetts that started late last week is thought to be the largest in the state in more than a decade, a state official said Monday. The East Mountain fire in the Clarksburg State Forest that started Friday is...
Attleboro, MASun Chronicle

Our View: Living with bears

It was a warm late spring night nearly 10 years ago when a commotion struck a heavily residential neighborhood off Lamb Street in Attleboro. Police cruisers and armed officers swarmed the streets. Curious neighbors piled out of their homes with flashlights. Reporters showed up at the scene. It wasn’t a...
Attleboro, MASun Chronicle

'High Art' returning to Attleboro Arts Museum, will feature 'Dreamscapes'

Nine Massachusetts high schools will showcase dreamy mural art at the Attleboro Arts Museum’s annual “High Art” exhibition held in-gallery from May 18 to June 3. This year’s High Art theme of “Dreamscapes” and features visual expressions of the surreal that are “free from conscious, clear or controlled thoughts,” organizers of the exhibit say.
Wrentham, MASun Chronicle

Along the Way

The Original Congregational Church in downtown Wrentham is teaming up with Bikes Not Bombs, a non-profit organization in Boston, for an area-wide bicycle collection. It will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 15 in the municipal parking lot across from the church. Most of the donated bikes will be shipped overseas through the non-profit’s international partners in Africa, Latin America, and the Caribbean. Some of the bikes will be repurposed for its youth program, where teens learn bike safety and mechanical skills as they earn bicycles for themselves. Besides all types of bikes (road, hybrid, mountain, BMX, tandem, etc.), bike parts and tools are also being collected as well as helmets, lights, locks and pumps. All bike donors will be asked for a voluntary tax-deductible $20 donation, and receipts will be given for tax purposes. More info, call the church office at 508-384-3110.
Attleboro, MASun Chronicle

Feehan senior wins Titan Business Challenge

ATTLEBORO — Bishop Feehan High School senior Cameron Moura of North Attleboro won first place honors of the annual Junior Achievement of Southern Massachusetts’ Titan Business Challenge. The challenge is an annual event in which students from across the region come together to hear from top business and community leaders,...
Attleboro, MASun Chronicle

Black bears becoming more common in Attleboro area, so be careful

The state’s bear population has grown over the past 40 years and the animals will be a more common sight in this area and beyond in the years to come, experts say. Young black male bears are venturing out after living with their mothers, and they’re looking for territory, female mates and food, David Wattles, a black bear biologist for the state Division of Fisheries and Wildlife, said Tuesday.
Attleboro, MASun Chronicle

New coronavirus cases in Attleboro area continue to decline

The number of new coronavirus cases in the area continued to drop this week, according the the latest figures from the state. The Department of Public Health reported that for the week ending May 13, there were 119 new cases in the 10-community Sun Chronicle coverage area, down 38 from the week ending May 6.
Providence, RIABC6.com

Dunkin’ to host vaccination clinics at select locations on Iced Coffee Day

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE)- On May 26, you could get an iced coffee and a Covid-19 shot in one Dunkin’ run. Dunkin’ announced Thursday it is teaming up with the Rhode Island Department of Health to host pop-up vaccine clinics at select Dunkin’ locations across Rhode Island and Bristol County, Massachusetts. The complete list of locations offering the vaccine is still being finalized.
Attleboro, MASun Chronicle

Attleboro vaccination clinic again has leftover shots

ATTLEBORO — While there are thousands of people eligible for coronavirus vaccinations, the city’s weekly clinic is having a hard time using all its doses. The clinic, run by the city’s health department at LaSalette Shrine, administered 196 first-time shots of the Moderna vaccine on Monday, according to Health Nurse Jacquie O’Brien.
Attleboro, MAplainville.ma.us

COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic - LaSallette Shrine, Attleboro

The Attleboro Health Department will be holding a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic, Monday, May 17, 2021 between 11:30 am - 2:30 pm at the LaSallette Shrine, 947 Park Street, Attleboro, MA 02762. Walk-ins are welcome. The vaccine will be the Moderna, 2 dose series which is for individuals 18 years and...