Things to do in the Attleboro area and beyond
LaSalette Shrine’s annual Family Festival will take place this weekend in the shrine’s second parking lot on Park Street (Route 118). The event will include rides for children, amusements for the whole family, and food booths selling chicken sandwiches, Portuguese pulled pork, Linguiça sandwiches, hot dogs, strawberry shortcake, ice cream, and a Filipino dish (chicken Adobo with rice). Hours are 6 to 9 p.m., Friday, May 28; noon to 9 p.m., Saturday, May 29 and Sunday, May 30; and noon to 6 p.m. Monday, May 31. More information: facebook.com/nationalshrine.lasalette/www.thesunchronicle.com