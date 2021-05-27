Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Home & Garden

Events at the Monticello-Union Township Library

By From staff report
fordcountyrecord.com
 2021-05-27

Library Closed — May 31: The library is closed in observance of Memorial Day. Summer Reading Sign Up — June 1, 10 a.m.: 2021 Summer Reading is here. Join us on the south lawn for fun and games while you sign up for our 2021 Summer Reading Program, Tails and Tales. Adults and children will be given a log to fill out a return along with information about programs we are offering as a part of Summer Reading. Like previous years, teens participating in Summer Reading will be given a game board to complete and return for their prize.

www.fordcountyrecord.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monticello#Union Township#Arts Crafts#Pet Rock#Summer Reading#Garden Club
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Home & Garden
Related
Books & LiteratureRocky Mount Telegram

Library plans full slate of summer events

Summer Reading is going full steam and there are lots of fun events coming up. This year, the theme for summer reading is Tales and Tails. What could be more on target than a program for adults presented by Dr. Michael Hicks of Hicks Animal Clinic? Join us at 11 a.m. July 1 in the Warner Room for a fun presentation on taking care of your pets.
Brookston, INNewsbug.info

Brookston-Prairie Township Public Library

The Brookston Prairie Township Public Library’s Summer Reading Program is in full swing. On July at 3 p.m., the library will be conducting a “Bird Feeder Craft.” It’s open to people of all ages and is free. People must register by July 3 by calling 765-563-6511. There is limited space...
Martinsburg, PAmcheraldonline.com

Martinsburg Library Provides Summer, Fall Event Update

Martinsburg Community Library’s summer reading program titled “Tales to Tails” will be virtual. Librarian Danette will have weekly programs with crafts and themes about animals. Children can participate in the library or online. July 9 author Matty Giuliano will be at the Johnson Pavillion in the Morrisons Cove Memorial Park...
Politicsclarionextra.com

Clarion library plans events in July

The Clarion Free Library will begin in-person programming in July. As part of its summer reading program, the library will offer storytimes for ages 2 to 7 and discovery times for children ages 8 to 11. Discovery times will be held at 2 p.m. on the same dates. Discovery time...
Clarks Summit, PAScranton Times

Abington Community Library to hold electronics recycling event

The Abington Community Library will hold an electronics recycling event Tuesday. From 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. or until the truck is full, the public may drop off a variety of electronics at Abington Heights High School, 222 Noble Road, Clarks Summit. Desktop and laptop computers, keyboards, printers, cellphone and laptop batteries, and more will be taken free.
Gilford, NHlaconiadailysun.com

Events at the Gilford Public Library

GILFORD — The library is buzzing with activities this week as Week 1 starts with Tails and Tales, the 2021 Summer Reading Program. The children’s room has all kinds of events to join and every program attended will count as points in ReadSquared, the partner app for reading tracking and raffle drawings. Sign up from the link on our website if you missed our kickoff party last week. Upcoming events:
Exeter, NHcarriagetownenews.com

Exeter Library Fundraising Event

EXETER— Exeter Public Library has been selected as the July beneficiary of the Hannaford Helps Reusable Bag Program. When you buy a blue reusable Hannaford Helps Community Bag in July from the Hannaford located at 141 Portsmouth Avenue, Exeter, $1.00 will be donated to Exeter Public Library. Bags can be...
Watonwan County, MNthetrumantribune.com

Watonwan County Library Announces Event Line-up

These activities will take place for all Watonwan County libraries. Call (507) 375-1278 to register for events, unless otherwise specified (Madelia 642-3511; Butterfield 956-2361; Lewisville 435-2781; Darfur 877-5010). June 29, 5:30 p.m., Memorial Park in St. James. Join Melissa for baby and toddler storytime. • Knitting Club at the Madelia...
Lewis County, TNlewisherald.com

Lewis County Public Library and Archives upcoming events

The following activities are scheduled for the upcoming week at Lewis County Public Library and Archives:. • Tween Reading Club, Thursday, June 24, 4 p.m. Tweens who are reading between an intermediate and middle school level can join us to read Ralph S. Mouse by Beverly Cleary together. • Friends...
Princeton, MAThe Landmark

Princeton Public Library summer events

PRINCETON — The Princeton Public Library has announced its lineup of summer events. Children’s Summer Reading Program runs from Monday, June 28, through Saturday, Aug. 7. This year’s program theme is “Tails and Tales.” Children can register at the library beginning Tuesday, June 22. For more information, call 978-464-2115, or stop by for information on this and other outdoor summer programs.
Huntingburg, INduboiscountyherald.com

Huntingburg Public Library July Events

July 1: Magic Tales with Daniel Lusk; 11 a.m. at Holland Elementary; 2 p.m. at Huntingburg Public Library. July 6: Family Craft Night; 4-7 p.m. July 8: Foam Happy Party with Elle Lusk; 11 a.m. at Holland Elementary; 2 p.m. at Huntingburg Public Library. July 12: Storytime with a Purpose:...
Bloomfield, IABloomfield Democrat

Library schedules events for all ages

The Bloomfield Public Library will be sponsoring three outdoor activities for patrons of all ages next week. Thursday, June 24, ISU Extension’s “Wonders of Nature” program is available at 2 p.m. for ages 4-8. Monday, June 28, “Being Different Storytime” is scheduled for 10:30-11:15 a.m. for ages 2-5. Wednesday, June...
Mendham, NJnewjerseyhills.com

Mendham Township Library offers majongg, 'Paint a Snake'

MENDHAM TWP. – The Mendham Township Library (MTL), 2 West Main St., Brookside, has scheduled the following upcoming programs throughout June that are open to the public:. • Music Together, 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 24. Join Miss Cynthia from Chester's Music Together for a fun music outdoor music class. Register by calling 973-543-4018 or register online at www.mendhamtwplib.org.
Yogalowerbuckstimes.com

Lower Southampton Library announces events

The Township Library of Lower Southampton, 1983 Bridgetown Pike in Feasterville, announced the following events:. Grab and Go Kits: Kids and Teens – Stop by to pick up a new activity or craft every week this summer. The kits for the week of June 28 are Marshmallow Bridge Challenge (grades K-4) and Craft Stick Crossbow (grades 5-12).
Warwick, NYwarwickadvertiser.com

Warwick. Upcoming events at Albert Wisner Public Library

The Board of Trustees of the Albert Wisner Public Library to meet July 1. The Board of Trustees of the Albert Wisner Public Library will hold its annual reorganization meeting on Thursday, July, 1 at 7 p.m., at the library. The public is welcome to attend. For more information, contact...
Dubois, INduboiscountyherald.com

Dubois Branch Library July Events

Every Tuesday at 2 pm – Kids Explore Art for 1st – 6th grade. Every Tuesday at 6 pm – Family Craft must pre-register. Every Thursday at 10:30 at NE Dubois Intermediate Cafeteria The Big Program; July 1, Animal Tales live animal show; July 8, Professor Steve’s Science Fun; July 15, Professor Tony and Brian Juggling and nonsense. Masks are required at all programs held at the school.
Jamaica, IAraccoonvalleyradio.com

Jamaica Library to Host Community Event Tomorrow

The Jamaica Public Library will host a community event tomorrow night. Library Director Alan Robinson will lead a Community Conversation event on the unused second floor of the library. Following the main topic, if time allows, will be discussion on other downtown improvements. The event is made possible by a grant through the American Library Association and the “Libraries Transforming Communities: Focus on Small and Rural Libraries” grant. Robinson is the project manager and has participated in three webinars that support this type of grant, along with online training classes to facilitate tomorrow night’s discussion.
Hanover, NJnewjerseyhills.com

Whippanong Library hosts July virtual events

HANOVER TWP. - The Whippanong Library will host July virtual events for library cardholders. • Miss Jolie presents Move & Groove - virtual, at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 30 and July 14. Program is for ages 2-6. • Summer Kick Off: Creatures Beyond Imagining -  virtual, presented by Eyes of...