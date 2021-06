When one of her customers became president, Lori Kline took note: The Rehoboth Beach cafe owner named a sandwich for Joe Biden and his wife. Now the menu at Lori’s Cafe features “The Bidens,” a combo made of tuna (Joe’s favorite) on one half and chicken salad (Jill Biden’s choice) on the other. “They go well together,” Kline said of the duo. At Double Dippers, an ice cream shop on First ...