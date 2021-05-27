JAGX Stock Price: 11.84% Increase Explanation
The stock price of Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ: JAGX) increased by 11.84% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ: JAGX) increased by 11.84% today. Investors responded positively to Napo Pharmaceuticals (the wholly-owned subsidiary of Jaguar Health) announcing the appointment of Darlene Horton, M.D., a biopharmaceutical veteran and leading clinical development expert, to the role of Chief Medical Officer (CMO) for Napo.pulse2.com