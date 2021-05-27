Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

JAGX Stock Price: 11.84% Increase Explanation

pulse2.com
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe stock price of Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ: JAGX) increased by 11.84% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ: JAGX) increased by 11.84% today. Investors responded positively to Napo Pharmaceuticals (the wholly-owned subsidiary of Jaguar Health) announcing the appointment of Darlene Horton, M.D., a biopharmaceutical veteran and leading clinical development expert, to the role of Chief Medical Officer (CMO) for Napo.

pulse2.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jagx#Clinical Research#Jagx Stock Price#Jaguar Health Inc Lrb#Napo Pharmaceuticals#Cmo#Coherus Biosciences#Itero Biopharmaceuticals#Smc Biotechnology#Natrecor#Scios#Jnj#Nile Therapeutics#Fda Botanical Guidance#Ctd#Jaguar Chair#Scientific Advisory Board#Napo Eu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
News Break
FDA
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,484 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Acceleron Pharma were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Reduces Stock Position in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 643,322 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,417 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.83% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $15,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stockspulse2.com

ALF Stock Price Increased 436.05% This Past Month: Why It Happened

The stock price of Alfi Inc (NASDAQ: ALF) increased 436.05% this past month. This is why it happened. The stock price of Alfi Inc (NASDAQ: ALF) – an AI enterprise SaaS platform company powering computer vision with machine learning models to allow content publishers and brand owners to deliver interactive, intelligent information without violating user privacy – increased 436.05% this past month, going from $3.19 on May 26 to $17.10 on June 25. The company stock price started to trend upwards on June 15 when it announced an agreement with All-Niter for the fulfillment, staging, and shipment of the first 10,000 digital tablets to Uber and Lyft drivers nationwide. On the day of the announcement, Alfi’s stock price increased 104.4%.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$2.61 Billion in Sales Expected for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report $2.61 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirty One analysts have issued estimates for Biogen’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.46 billion and the highest is $2.76 billion. Biogen reported sales of $3.68 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Purchased by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 802,286 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,765 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $28,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Insider Sells $68,800.00 in Stock

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) insider Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $68,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 216,861 shares in the company, valued at $2,984,007.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Medical & Biotechanalystratings.com

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Veracyte (NASDAQ: VCYT), Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CRBP) and Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ: COCP)

Needham analyst Michael Matson reiterated a Buy rating on Veracyte today and set a price target of $54.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $40.60. According to TipRanks.com, Matson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.2% and a 71.2% success rate. Matson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Cardiovascular Systems, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings.
Stocksmayfieldrecorder.com

Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “LAVA Therapeutics B.V. is a biotechnology company. It focuses on applying its expertise in bispecific gamma-delta T cell engagers to transform cancer therapy. LAVA Therapeutics B.V. is based in UTRECHT, The Netherlands. “. LVTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Has $1.89 Million Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co reduced its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Announces Earnings Results

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. AEMD opened at $5.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.65 million, a price-to-earnings...
StocksForbes

Is Rollins Stock Price Justified?

After around a 60% gain since the March 23 lows of the last year, and at the current price of $34 per share, we believe Rollins Stock (NYSE: ROL) is trading below its near-term potential. Rollins, a pest control company, has seen its stock rally from $21 to $34 off the 2020 March bottom compared to the S&P which moved around 90%. While the stock is lagging the broader markets by some margin, it has gained around 21% over the last twelve months. Further, the company has reported an increase in revenues over the recent quarters on a year-on-year basis – the top line has grown 6% y-o-y to a consolidated figure of $2.2 billion for the last 4 quarters, driven by growth in residential pest control and termite & ancillary revenues. That said, the company’s commercial revenues suffered in 2020 and its growth was slow in the first quarter of 2021 as well. This has made the investors somewhat cautious toward the stock – the stock is down 13% YTD.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $5,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Medical & Biotechmodernreaders.com

Comparing Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) and Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA)

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) and Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends. Risk and Volatility. Immatics has a beta of -0.04, suggesting that...
Stocksnysenasdaqlive.com

Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP): Checkout For Price Target?

The Healthcare stock closed with direction of ↓ of its last trading at $5.82 while performing a change of -1.69% Loss on Monday, January 27, 2020. If one intends to pursue a career as a trader, then one must understand and choose between two basic categories of trading i.e. day trading vs swing trading. Nevertheless, the eventual aim in the case of a day trader or a swing trader remains the same which is to generate profits.
Energy Industrywallstreetpr.com

As Analysts are increasingly optimistic that oil prices will stay strong, consider adding these Four Oil stocks to your portfolio: (CEI, VKIN, XFLS, and EGY)

It’s been a volatile year thus far for the oil sector which was up almost 45% this year, and investing in any oil and gas stock has been extremely profitable this year. The oil sector blew expectations out of the water in 2021 through a year riddled with economic challenges and uncertainties posed by the pandemic. Analysts are increasingly optimistic that prices will stay strong through the summer.
Tulsa, OKPosted by
TheStreet

AAON Announces Price Increase

TULSA, Okla., June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AAON, Inc. (AAON) - Get Report today announced a price increase of 5% on all AAON HVAC equipment. This price increase is a result of inflationary pressures. The price increase is effective September 1, 2021. About AAONAAON is engaged in the engineering,...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA)

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.64.
High Point, NCmodernreaders.com

Zacks Investment Research Downgrades vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) to Sell

According to Zacks, “vTv Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which is engaged in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. Its drug candidate for the treatment of Alzheimers disease includes azeliragon TTP488, which is in Phase III clinical trials; type II diabetes drug candidates include Glucokinase Activator TTP399 and GLP-1r Agonist TTP273 which completed Phase I clinical trials; products for the prevention of muscle weakness and treatment of inflammatory disorders include HPP593, HPP737 and HPP971 which is in Phase1 clinical trials. The Company’s drug discovery platform consists of TTP Translational Technology. vTv Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. “