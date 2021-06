HAMMOND — Free. That’s the word Evan Keller used to describe his mindset as he stepped to the plate in the bottom of the eighth inning Wednesday night. Up to that point, the Southeastern Louisiana shortstop was 0 for 2 with a pair of strikeouts as the No. 3 Lions and No. 6 Northwestern State dueled to a 1-1 tie in the opening round of the Southland baseball tournament. Not what you want from a leadoff hitter and several of Keller’s teammates let him know he wasn’t playing up to his potential.