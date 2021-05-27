Beebe City Council paves way for special election on sales taxes for community center, fire protection
Beebe officials decided Monday that its special election for city sales taxes totaling 1 percent will be held in September. According to one of the three special election ordinances passed by the Beebe City Council, voters will be asked to pass the taxes Sept. 14. The taxes on the ballot will include a three-quarter-cent levy to build a new community center and a quarter-cent levy for fire protection.