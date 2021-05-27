Cancel
Taiwan struggles with testing backlog amid largest outbreak

Minneapolis Star Tribune
 2021-05-27

TAIPEI, Taiwan — Facing Taiwan's largest outbreak of the pandemic and looking for rapid virus test kits, the mayor of the island's capital did what anyone might do: He Googled it. "If you don't know, and you try to know something, please check Google," Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je quipped. Praised...

www.startribune.com
