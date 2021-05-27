Senior PGA Championship officially begins on Thursday

TULSA, Okla. — Southern Hills Country Club is putting in the finishing touches for preparations, as the world’s best golfers come to Tulsa for the 2021 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship.

There will be 156 senior golfers competing in the tournament starting Thursday.

Golfers are preparing their game for the tournament ahead, but KitchenAid and the PGA have plenty for you to do.

Even if your golf game doesn’t keep you in the fairway, you can head over to KitchenAid’s Fairway Club near the 13th hole.

There won’t be shuttle buses for the event due to COVID-19 precautions, but the north and south entrances to the site will be open.

There are 200 on-site parking spaces available for purchase and a nearby rideshare parking lot.

