COMMUNITY IN THE KNOW

Merged Florida-based health systems to be known as Empath Health. Empath Health and Stratum Health System announced that their merged organizations will be known as Empath Health. The two not-for-profit care organizations have joined together in a merger of equals to create the country’s largest not-for-profit health system delivering non-acute care and services through its skilled, medical and holistic programs to individuals with chronic, advanced and terminal illnesses and those experiencing grief. The two legacy hospices — Tidewell Hospice and Suncoast Hospice — will continue to operate under their existing brands.The combined Empath Health organization will serve over 6,000 individuals a day, 50,000 annually, creating a bridge between chronic, advanced and terminal care and providing seamless integration based on individual needs. In addition, it will provide a variety of community-based programs that reflect their commitment to the preservation of their charitable missions.