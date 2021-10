Eastern European Team Spirit pulled an immense upset to win TI10 (The International 10), the biggest Dota 2 tournament, taking home $18 million in prizing out of the event’s $40 million prize pool, the largest payout in esports history. With their victory, the Russian team becomes the second team from Eastern Europe to claim the Aegis of Champions, since Ukrainian Natus Vincere won in 2011. The team capped off their debut in the tournament by crushing PSG.LGD 3-2 after throwing away an early 2-0 lead.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO