To say that Evgeni “Geno” Malkin has been a big part of the Pittsburgh Penguins’ success would be an understatement. Since he was drafted second overall in 2004, he has been wooing and wowing fans everywhere with his play. Despite this, his play has been noticeably deteriorating. Malkin doesn’t have nearly the same hustle he once did. Because of this, fans have called for him to be traded. While this is unlikely and has been proven that he will stay, there is no problem entertaining the thought and what the return may be.