Young has career-high 27 points, Aces beat Mercury

By Associated Press
sandiegouniontribune.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleJackie Young scored a career-high 27 points, A’ja Wilson had 16 points and nine rebounds and the Las Vegas Aces beat the Phoenix Mercury 85-79 on Wednesday night. Phoenix (2-3) played its first game since guard Diana Taurasi fractured her sternum, She expected to miss at least four weeks. Dearica...

www.sandiegouniontribune.com
