Eau Claire, WI

Memorial senior finds success after first-year illness

By Liam Marlaire Leader-Telegram staff
Leader-Telegram
Leader-Telegram
 14 days ago
Sydnie Felix, who overcame a serious illness her freshman year, will graduate today from Eau Claire Memorial High School. Contributed photo

EAU CLAIRE — As if freshman year isn’t unsettling enough for many young students, Sydnie Felix had a life-threatening challenge with which to contend.

Felix was sick for about a month with nausea and blurred vision. Medical tests determined the culprit was a brain tumor. Felix was sent to the children’s hospital in Minneapolis for surgery; complications later required a second surgery. Months of her first year at Eau Claire Memorial High School were lost.

“It’s not the greatest way to start your freshman year,” Felix said.

The next three years, however, went far more smoothly, and today Felix will be one of nearly 400 students graduating from Memorial.

“I fell in love with this school right away,” she said. “They make a point of having a connection with everyone and making them feel welcome.”

Felix especially credits Susan Fisher, her teacher and counselor at Memorial, for getting through the dark times of her freshman year.

“She really helped for me those 3½ years,” Felix said. “Without her, I would have been really lost.”

Fisher said her focus was making sure Felix got the needed accommodations and that her teachers were informed of where things stood medically.

“She was always very appreciative and thanked me often,” Fisher said.

Felix made up for the lost time her first year in high school by excelling in the classroom, working with kids with special needs and volunteering at the local Humane Association. She also played tennis for the Old Abes, supported Memorial’s other athletic programs and was a frequent attendee at school dances.

Next up for Felix is the University of Minnesota. She anticipates majoring in psychology, following in her mother’s footsteps. She felt an instant connection with both the Twin Cities and the university.

“I love growing up in Eau Claire, but wanted to experience a bigger city,” she said. “There are just more opportunities.”

Felix said she’ll remain a Badgers and Packers fan, though her stepfather hopes she’ll develop an affinity for the Minnesota Vikings. In 10 years, she’d like to be living in a large city and working in a psychology-related field. She also would like to start a blog about her freshman-year illness, providing tools such as coping mechanisms for others suffering from disease.

“Sydnie is one of the most conscientious and driven students that I have ever case managed,” Fisher said. “She has a positive attitude, good soft skills and a desire to earn all ‘A’s.

“Sydnie will go far in life with her outstanding worth ethic, and it has been a joy to work so closely with her.”

And if there is one benefit of Felix’s experience her first year of high school, it’s that it fortified her unrelenting optimism.

“Before, I took a lot for granted,” she said. “You have to live in the moment and never be negative. Life is really too short to be pessimistic.”

