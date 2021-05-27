Cancel
Boise State will play 2 road games on network TV, and the kickoff times are unusual

By Ron Counts Idaho Statesman
Twin Falls Times-News
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOISE — The Boise State football team will play at least two Mountain West games on network television this fall, and they both kick off early in the day. The Mountain West released its 2021 CBS Sports television package Wednesday, and two of the Broncos’ road games will air on CBS: at Utah State (Sept. 25) and the regular-season finale at San Diego State, which has been moved to Friday, Nov. 26. The games will begin at 10 a.m. Mountain time. That means the San Diego State game will kick off at 9 a.m. Pacific.

