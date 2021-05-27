Nutritional Status, Hyperkalaemia and Attainment of Energy/Protein Intake Targets in Haemodialysis Patients Following Plant-Based Diets
Ailema González-Ortiz; Hong Xu; Samuel Ramos-Acevedo; Carla M. Avesani; Bengt Lindholm; Ricardo Correa-Rotter; Ángeles Espinosa-Cuevas; Juan Jesús Carrero. Background: Patients undergoing haemodialysis (HD) are often discouraged from eating fruits and vegetables because of fears of hyperkalaemia and undernutrition, yet evidence to support these claims is scarce. We here explore the association between adherence to a healthy plant-based diet with serum potassium, surrogates of nutritional status and attainment of energy/protein intake targets in HD patients.www.medscape.com