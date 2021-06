The United States embassy in the Vatican has decided to fly the Pride flag for the month of June in honour of the LGBT+ community.“The US Embassy to the Holy See celebrates #PrideMonth with the Pride flag on display during the month of June,” the embassy wrote in a tweet on Tuesday. “The United States respects the dignity and equality of LGBTQI+ people. LGBTQI+ rights are human rights.”The embassy also shared a statement from US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken on 1 June, the start of Pride Month.“As we celebrate Pride Month this June, let us not only observe...