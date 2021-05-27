Cancel
Ouray County, CO

LOOKING BACK

 22 days ago

From the Ouray County Herald, Ouray County Plaindealer and the Ridgway Sun. 50 YEARS AGO May 27, 1971 - More contestants for Queen for the Fourth of July are needed. Girls in their teens, in Ouray County, are all eligible. Contact Jack Clark, Sr., at the Four J Trailer Court in Ouray immediately. The Queen will receive prizes and reign over the Fourth activities in Ouray. Initially, the Ouray Volunteer Fire Department planned to cooperate with the Ouray County Chamber of…

