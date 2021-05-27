Comets cancel Mid-Prairie boys soccer season

WEST LIBERTY — There were a lot of guys with a lot of nerves before Mid-Prairie played West Liberty Wednesday for the right to play soccer in the Class 1A state tournament. Nerves are going to happen in games where the stakes are high, and West Liberty went all in for a 3-0 win against the fellow River Valley foe. Playing a familiar opponent did not help the nervousness. That may have been because West Liberty had won at Wellman 5-0 on May 11.