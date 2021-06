The fantasy genre in K-dramas continues to go strong and up next is streaming platform TVING with Welcome to Witch’s Restaurant. I’ll confess to probably letting this one slip by but for the fact that it stars Nam Ji Hyun and rising rookie actor Chae Jong Hyeob which is enough for me to check out, and I’m not allergic to the titular witch in the drama Song Ji Hyo so I’m good for some scares. It’s based on a novel and tells the story of a strange woman who runs a restaurant and can grant wishes with a dish she cooks up, but in exchange for something from the diner. The first posters are totally a mash up of Hotel Del Luna and Sell Your Haunted House (Daebak Real Estate) in visuals and vibe, less true horror and more spooky what’s going on curiosity. The witch’s restaurant itself also looks that Go Moon Young’s creepy estate in It’s Okay to Not be Okay, and now I just feel like I watch too many K-dramas to immediately pick up on so many similarities lol.