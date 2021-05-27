Gordon M. Rankin, Dawn C. Berry & Rebecca Field: Church leaders oppose divisive legislation

Since its founding in 1968, Time Out Group has strongly believed in the values of diversity and equal opportunity for all people. Not only do we place an emphasis on these beliefs internally, through developing an open culture where employees are free to fully express themselves, it also imbues everything we choose to cover and curate. We believe that the creativity that comes from freedom, fairness and diversity is what makes the cities we passionately advocate for on a daily basis so vibrant. Cities are cultural melting pots, where human beings can find others who share their passions, and who accept and recognize each other as free, equal, and loving people.