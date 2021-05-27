Cancel
Religion

Gordon M. Rankin, Dawn C. Berry & Rebecca Field: Church leaders oppose divisive legislation

By Editorials
Union Leader
 30 days ago

MEMBERS of Peace with Justice Advocates and Racial Justice Mission Groups of the New Hampshire Conference, United Church of Christ, have come together in strong opposition to HB 544 as found in the State Budget HB 2. We adamantly oppose the prohibitions of “divisive concepts language” in this legislation because of unacceptable social biases and discrimination. The prohibitions go against the moral and compassionate culture of our state.

Chris Sununu
