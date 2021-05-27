Gordon M. Rankin, Dawn C. Berry & Rebecca Field: Church leaders oppose divisive legislation
MEMBERS of Peace with Justice Advocates and Racial Justice Mission Groups of the New Hampshire Conference, United Church of Christ, have come together in strong opposition to HB 544 as found in the State Budget HB 2. We adamantly oppose the prohibitions of “divisive concepts language” in this legislation because of unacceptable social biases and discrimination. The prohibitions go against the moral and compassionate culture of our state.www.unionleader.com