Bill Hansford, 81, of Washington, formerly Letts, passed away on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at his home in Washington. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 29, at the Snyder and Hollenbaugh Funeral and Cremation Services of Muscatine. Burial will be in the Island Cemetery. Following the committal services at the cemetery, a time of food and fellowship will be held at the Fruitland Baptist Church. Visitation for Bill will be held on Friday, May 28, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to the Fruitland Baptist Church in memory of Bill. Sympathy notes may be left for the family at www.sandhfuneralservice.com.