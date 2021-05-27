Cancel
Obituaries

Bill Hansford

Cover picture for the articleBill Hansford, 81, of Washington, formerly Letts, passed away on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at his home in Washington. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 29, at the Snyder and Hollenbaugh Funeral and Cremation Services of Muscatine. Burial will be in the Island Cemetery. Following the committal services at the cemetery, a time of food and fellowship will be held at the Fruitland Baptist Church. Visitation for Bill will be held on Friday, May 28, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to the Fruitland Baptist Church in memory of Bill. Sympathy notes may be left for the family at www.sandhfuneralservice.com.

