DeSantis official clarifies meeting intent

Daily News
 2021-05-27

Improving rural internet access in counties such as Putnam is a popular topic. Count Gov. Ron DeSantis among those wanting to close the digital divide throughout the state. Christina Pushaw, press…

www.palatkadailynews.com
News Break
Politics
Related
Tallahassee, FLPosted by
Orlando Sentinel

DeSantis, Fried clash over cops, local control, environment appointee at Cabinet meeting

TALLAHASSEE – Gov. Ron DeSantis and Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried clashed over local control of police budgets and DeSantis’ appointment power Tuesday, during the first Cabinet meeting since Fried announced she is running for the Democratic nomination to replace DeSantis in 2022. The only statewide elected Democrat in Florida, Fried has been a consistent critic of DeSantis, but only ...
Florida StatePosted by
The Intercept

Gov. Ron DeSantis Wants to Defund Florida Universities That Teach Anti-Racism

Many Republicans have become invested in enforcing a white supremacist backlash in their states’ education system, but perhaps none so much as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. As dozens of bills are advancing in statehouses nationwide to ban the teaching of the basic truths of America’s racist history, DeSantis signed a bill into law this week that threatens to surveil and cut funding to public institutions of higher learning found to be on the wrong side of the Republicans’ ongoing white nationalist crusade.
Florida Statepoliticalflare.com

‘Florida MAGA Man’ Ron DeSantis and Florida Shocks the Nation with Official Policy: Lie to Children

We have noted before that Critical Race Theory can get a bit out there when it comes to grad school and law school studies. But then again, nearly every subject can get a bit out there at the grad school level. But as it comes to elementary, junior high, and high school? It is nothing more than telling the truth. Period. Florida doesn’t want the truth taught to Floridian students, it wants to perpetuate a giant lie.
Florida Stateconservativeangle.com

Fla. Gov. DeSantis holds red tide meeting to discuss mitigation efforts

Florida Gov. (R) held a roundtable to discuss how the Sunshine State will deal with the harmful red tide phenomenon on its gulf coast. He met with officials on the Red Tide Task force in Saint Petersburg on Thursday to discuss mitigation efforts and future technology that could help with the dangerous algae bloom along Florida’s coastline.
Florida StatePosted by
Upworthy

Florida to force students, faculty to declare political views to stop liberal 'indoctrination'

Republican Governor Ron DeSantis has signed a new law that will mandate faculty and students of public universities to submit their political viewpoints to the state. The institutions could lose their funding if the state's Republican-led legislature finds these answers unsatisfactory. The political viewpoints will be gathered via a survey to promote "intellectual diversity" on campuses. The survey will not be anonymous and while the bill's sponsor, state Senator Ray Rodrigues, had stated that faculty will not be promoted or fired based on their responses, The Tampa Bay Times reported that the bill's text does not back the Senator's words. The bill was signed into law on Tuesday and will take effect from July 1. The public universities will have to assess the “viewpoint diversity” on campus every year with the use of a survey framed by the State Board of Education.
Congress & Courtsmvariety.com

Youth senator clarifies his bill’s intent

YOUTH Sen. Easton Joel C. Dela Cruz on Friday said the main goal of his Youth Congress Bill 18-1 is to make the Youth Congress a more organized body of the CNMI youth. This Wednesday, the Youth Congress will act on his Y.C.B. 18-1, which proposes to make representation in the Youth Congress mandatory in all schools.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump clash ahead: Ron DeSantis positions himself as GOP's future in a direct-mail piece

Six months have passed since I declared myself “politically homeless” after 46 years as a loyal Republican, but still I am deluged with piles of GOP junk mail. Recently catching my eye was a slick, oversized envelope from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis with that distinct look of a fundraising appeal one would receive from a potential 2024 presidential candidate. In bold underline, the envelope screamed: