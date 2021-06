May 27 Playoff scores and recaps. (Archived Photo by Jared Bakaysa: Emma Hipps Led Clearfield to a Win) Johnsonburg 10, Moniteau 0 (5 Innings) Johnsonburg used free rides, key hits, and strong pitching to best Moniteau, 10-0 in five innings. The Rams scored two in the first, four in the second, three in the fourth, and scored the decisive tenth run in the fifth. The Rams only had five hits in the game but used nine walks and four Moniteau errors to pull away with the game.