Creek’s district final postponed to today

Weirton Daily Times
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleMAGNOLIA — The Division II East 1 district final between 10th-seeded Indian Creek and No. 6 seed Cambridge was over before it could even begin on Wednesday. A few moments after the initial start time of 5 p.m., the game was postponed until today due to inclement weather. It also will be at 5 p.m. at Sandy Valley.

