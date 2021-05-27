Creek’s district final postponed to today

+ Illinois Braves’ 16U squad defeated Yard Goats, 6-1, behind INF/RHP Gavin Parkerson (Armstrong, 2023; uncommitted), who led the Braves by throwing four strong innings and he struck out nine while allowing only one run. Parkerson is a compact athlete who reaches above-average velocity with a clear ease, and he showed the feel to dial the fastball’s velo up and down when necessary – up to 88 mph in the first, coasting in the mid-80s otherwise, as it was all he need to earn swings and misses at the top of the zone. He also utilizes a breaking ball that flashed sharp 11/5 action that he landed for strikes frequently. Offensively, Parkerson’s a right-handed hitter with a smooth, fluid swing, and he showed off the ability to use the entire field by smashing a triple off the right field fence, and launching a homer to his pull-side later in the game. Mattoon ‘23 1B Cayden Knierim (uncommitted) was among the Yard Goats’ leaders in their first game of the tourney, as he went 2-for-3 with an RBI, as a physical left-handed hitter with middle-of-the-order potential.