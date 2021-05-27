Remember safety around motorcycles
The unofficial start of summer is just a few days away with Memorial Day. All predictions indicate there will be a large increase in traffic this weekend, and more vehicles means there are greater chances for accidents. That's why it's important for all motorists to be careful, especially when they are riding or sharing the road with motorcyclists, and while that message always is important, it gets special attention each May, which is National Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month.