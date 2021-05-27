Remember safety around motorcycles

I talked up the ROAD TRAIN topic back in September of 2020, that's back when it was just a gleam in some road sadist's eye. Three tractor trailers aren't enough- what if you supe-up the horsepower so you can haul FIVE of those trailers! These Road Trains have been walloping wallabies for years in Australia. The Aussies seem to like them just fine, but what about your grandma speeding home after church on a Sunday? How's she gonna make that kinda pass on the left? FLOOR IT GRANNY!