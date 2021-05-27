Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Remember safety around motorcycles

Weirton Daily Times
 2021-05-27

The unofficial start of summer is just a few days away with Memorial Day. All predictions indicate there will be a large increase in traffic this weekend, and more vehicles means there are greater chances for accidents. That’s why it’s important for all motorists to be careful, especially when they are riding or sharing the road with motorcyclists, and while that message always is important, it gets special attention each May, which is National Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month.

www.weirtondailytimes.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycles#Motorcycle Safety#Motorcycle Crash#Motorcyclists
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Biking
News Break
Cars
Related
Laconia, NHConcord Monitor

Motorcycle Week starts strong

With the cloud of COVID largely lifted, motorcyclists returned in droves over the weekend to mark the start of Laconia Motorcycle Week. Weirs Beach, the traditional epicenter of the event, was bustling by mid-morning Saturday. “I think it’s going to be a banner week,” predicted Mayor Andrew Hosmer, who did...
maynardtownadmin.org

Maynard Police Department Offers Pedestrian, Bicycle and Motorcycle Safety Tips

MAYNARD — With the arrival of warmer weather, Chief Michael Noble and the Maynard Police Department wish to remind residents of important safety tips for pedestrians, bicyclists and motorcycle drivers. Pedestrian Safety. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration offers the following safety tips for pedestrians when walking in public places:
Carspowersportsbusiness.com

National ‘Ride to Work Day’ promotes motorcycle safety, freedom

National Ride to Work Day, held annually on the third Monday in June, celebrates the joys of motorcycle riding. According to the National Highway Transit Safety Authority (NHTSA), in 2015 there were 4,976 motorcyclists killed - an 8% increase from the 4,594 motorcyclists killed in 2014. Motorcyclist fatalities occurred nearly 29 times more frequently than passenger car occupant fatalities in traffic crashes per vehicle mile traveled.
Spokane, WAifiberone.com

Extra patrols focused on motorcycle safety coming this weekend to I-90

OLYMPIA - With the arrival of summer and more motorcycles out on the road, law enforcement is running extra patrols this weekend along Interstate 90. The traffic safety emphasis patrols are happening June 25-27 from Snoqualmie Pass to Spokane. The state patrol will be working with law enforcement agencies in Adams, Grant, Lincoln, Kittitas and Spokane counties.
Public Healthheraldstaronline.com

Safety first when around fireworks

The Fourth of July is a time traditionally shared with family picnics and get-togethers. There will be even more to celebrate this year, as friends and family will be able to celebrate the holiday in-person, a big difference from the limited events COVID-19 forced us into last year. Many of...
Grand Island, NEKSNB Local4

Firework safety tips to remember for 4th of July

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The 4th of July is right around the corner and fireworks sales are starting up any day in the Tri-Cities. First responders encourage people to leave the firework shows to the professionals and watch from a safe distance because it can be unsafe. Fred Hotz...
Ward County, NDMinot Daily News

Vision Zero to promote traffic safety at Nodak Speedway Sunday

North Dakota’s traffic safety initiative Vision Zero will be present at the Magic City Dirt Series at Nodak Speedway on Sunday to promote personal responsibility as a driver and vehicle occupant. The North Dakota Highway Patrol will have the rollover simulator at the grandstand entrance prior to the races from...
CarsPosted by
Motorious

Motorcycle Monday: The Rarest Motorcycle In The World

If you love a good mystery and you also love motorcycles, the story of the Traub discovered in a Chicago-area basement is right up your alley. It’s a tale of intrigue surrounding what many call the rarest motorcycle in the world. Debates have raged for decades about how it ended up in the basement as well as its origins.
Pennsylvania Statewesb.com

Motorcycle Accident

A Smethport pair was injured in a motorcycle accident Friday night on Rte 446. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, the driver of the motorcycle was attempting to brake, and bring the motorcycle to a stop, while breaking they lost control and crashed into the northbound land coming to a stop 30 ft off the berm. Both the driver and passenger sustained injures of unknown severity. The driver was transported to ECMC and the passenger to OGH.
New Hampton, IAkchanews.com

Practice Fire Safety Around Campfires, Firepits

With summer comes increased outdoor activities including sitting around campfires and firepits, which should also come with increased safety precautions. New Hampton Fire Department First Assistant Chief Nick Jurgensen says safety starts with starting your fire safely. Jurgensen’s advice also includes not sitting too close to the fire to avoid...
Technologymymalonetelegram.com

Parents wary of vehicle tech’s unintended consequences

Advanced driver assistance features have the potential to improve safety for young, novice drivers, but parents have mixed opinions about how to introduce such technologies to their teenagers, a new study from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) shows. The dilemma that parents of new drivers face is that the new technology like blind spot monitoring or lane departure warning systems could prevent their teenage drivers from learning the basics of driving, but they’re also aware those same features might save them from a crash, says IIHS Research Scientist Rebecca Weast, the lead author of the study.
TrafficPosted by
Hot 97-5

Monstrous ROAD TRAINS Soon Rumbling Around NoDak?

I talked up the ROAD TRAIN topic back in September of 2020, that's back when it was just a gleam in some road sadist's eye. Three tractor trailers aren't enough- what if you supe-up the horsepower so you can haul FIVE of those trailers! These Road Trains have been walloping wallabies for years in Australia. The Aussies seem to like them just fine, but what about your grandma speeding home after church on a Sunday? How's she gonna make that kinda pass on the left? FLOOR IT GRANNY!
Idaho StateIdaho State Journal

Local motorcyclist dies after head-on collision with car on Southeast Idaho highway

GRACE — A local motorcyclist died of injuries he suffered in a head-on crash with a car on a highway south of Grace late Sunday afternoon. The Caribou County Sheriff's Office reported that Ricky Wayne Choules, 44, of Preston, was traveling on a 2007 Harley Davidson southbound on Highway 34 around 4:30 p.m. when he attempted to pass a vehicle and struck a northbound 2014 Ford Focus compact car.
Mission, TXmissiontexas.us

Ride to Remember

We remember. Heartfelt thanks to the End of Watch Ride to Remember motorcyclists for stopping at Mission Police Department to honor our fallen officer Jorge Cabrera. They’re trekking around the entire country to honor officers who died in the line of duty. #MissionMourns #Officer416.
Carstorquenews.com

Did Toyota Just Reveal 2022 Tundra New Engine and Transmission?

Learn more about the newest powertrain combo that just might land in 2022 Toyota Tundra. As we all wait for pretty much any new information and specifications concerning 2022 Toyota Tundra, we can look for clues along the way. A big whopper detail on what to expect might have just...
Williston, NDMinot Daily News

Victim of motorcycle crash identified

WILLISTON – The North Dakota Highway Patrol has identified the victim of a motorcycle crash near Williston. Cole Larmer, 29, Williston, was killed in the crash on 57th Street NW near the junction of 135th Avenue NW, just outside of Williston city limits. The crash occurred on Sunday.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

The Most American-Made Vehicle In 2021 Isn't What You Think

The most American-made car in 2021 is not the Chevy Corvette, which is built in Kentucky. It ranked fifth on the Cars.com 2021 index of most American-made vehicles. It's not the Jeep Cherokee either, though it's built in Illinois. Nope, the most American-made car of 2021 is the Tesla Model 3, from Fremont, California.
Carsstateofpress.com

Harley-Davidson’s Next Electric Motorcycle is the LiveWire One

Motorcycle.com can confirm that the first LiveWire-branded electric motorcycle from Harley-Davidson will be called the LiveWire One. The information comes to us via Vehicle Identification Number deciphering information Harley-Davidson submitted to the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. We expect the 2021 LiveWire One will be revealed on July 8. [Updated with some clarity about the claimed horsepower output]