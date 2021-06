The North Pole Patriots softball team may not be out, but they’re certainly down after Thursday’s opening of the DII State Softball Tournament. Thursday was the lone day of Pool Play for the tournament, meant to determine seeding for the actual bracket on Friday. North Pole will be playing as the lowest seed on Friday after dropping both of their games in the opening round. The Patriots lost to Homer in the first game 15-12 and Juneau-Douglas in the second game.