East Springfield, OH

Ned Moran

By Editorials
Weirton Daily Times
 14 days ago

Ned Moran, Sr. 80 of East Springfield, Ohio passed away May 19, 2021 at his home. Ned was and Ironworker with Local #549 and was a member of East Springfield Vol. Fire Dept. He was born March 3, 1941 in Steubenville, Ohio a son of the late Donald and Helen (Dever) Moran. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by brothers, Donald, Jerry, Walter “Dixie”, Ronnie, Gary, Wendell, and Denny; sisters, Betty Watson and Carol Cruse; two grandsons, Russell Vincent Moran and Joseph Kyle Moran.

