Ned Moran, Sr. 80 of East Springfield, Ohio passed away May 19, 2021 at his home. Ned was and Ironworker with Local #549 and was a member of East Springfield Vol. Fire Dept. He was born March 3, 1941 in Steubenville, Ohio a son of the late Donald and Helen (Dever) Moran. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by brothers, Donald, Jerry, Walter “Dixie”, Ronnie, Gary, Wendell, and Denny; sisters, Betty Watson and Carol Cruse; two grandsons, Russell Vincent Moran and Joseph Kyle Moran.