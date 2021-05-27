R.E. Saxon Jeweler supporting Weirton United Way golf outing

The members of Tri-State Area Master Gardeners Association (TAMGA) would like to extend our appreciation to the gardeners of the area for braving the cold, wind and hail storm to attend our annual fundraising Plant Share last Saturday. We thank Gabriel’s in Weirton for allowing us to use the grassy area beside their parking lot for our Plant Share year after year on the day before Mother’s Day. WV Master Gardeners are on hand to answer questions and share plants they have grown from seed as well as plants they have grown and divided to share with fellow gardeners who stop by.