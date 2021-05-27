Cancel
Weirton, WV

R.E. Saxon Jeweler supporting Weirton United Way golf outing

Weirton Daily Times
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleR.E. Saxon Jeweler is supporting the Weirton United Way in the upcoming 39th Golf Classic to be held on June 7 at Williams Golf & Country Club by sponsoring a prize of a diamond ring for the first hole-in-one at the tournament and will also provide a gift for the putting contest. Proceeds from the fundraiser will be used in reaching the 2021 Giving Campaign goal. Team entries and sponsorships are still available. John Kirlangitis is the tournament director. Call the United Way for more information at (304) 748-7213. Pictured, from left, are Joyia Lytle, 2021 campaign vice-chairman; Richard Saxon of RE Saxon Jeweler; and Casey Richards, 2021 campaign chairman.

