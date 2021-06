Gestation crates are the cages that pigs are kept in during pregnancy. These crates are so tiny that the pregnant pigs can’t even move around; they must sit still for months – sometimes even in their own excrement. Designed for efficiency, gestation crates squish as many pigs as possible within small spaces. After the pigs give birth, they are moved to slights larger farrowing crates and then are forced to return to the gestation crates when they are impregnated five and seven more times. Their babies are stolen for slaughter and eventually, the mothers are slaughtered too.