We're not gonna lie. We're really digging and appreciating the sudden return of stuff to cover about the upcoming third season of showrunner and executive producer Eric Kripke and Amazon Prime's The Boys. While still being one of those productions that like to hold its cards close to its chest, we have definitely gotten some random, bizarre things to look at aside from episode titles and plot details. Just yesterday, we saw a bearded Jensen Ackles (Supernatural, like we need to remind anyone) ready to take on his role as Vought's original Supe- the "Homelander-Before-Homelander"- Soldier Boy and hanging out with co-star (and serenader of fornicating raccoons) Jack Quaid. This time around, we get to check in with Malcolm Barrett (Preacher, Timeless) aka Seth Reed, the Vought International public relations writer who had that "unfortunate encounter" with Ice Princess and co-created the "Brave Maeve" campaign for Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott) after Homelander (Antony Starr) publicly announced that she was gay without her knowing.