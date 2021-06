Once upon a time, I thought all performance-enhancing drinks were guff – “magic” liquids marketed to fitness people whose obsessions with shaving a second or two off their times meant they were susceptible to the con. But then in my twenties, I developed a love affair with cycle touring… and quickly became familiar with the need for hydration.After a couple of “bonks” (when you run out of energy and you find yourself crying on the ground – in my case, on the foothills of Mount Fuji), I knew I needed to take action.Travelling at slow speeds doesn’t save you from...