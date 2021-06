Icahn Enterprises Stock Dividend to Rise on Strong U.S. Growth?. Investors love to follow the smart money. Invest like Warren Buffett and maybe you’ll get rich like him. The big complaint about Buffett and his company Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.B) is that its stock doesn’t pay dividends. Buffett loves to invest in dividend-paying companies and reap the quarterly rewards, but for his ferocious disciples, nothing. All they get is to bask in capital appreciation. One out of two ain’t bad.