Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Dollar gains broadly as rebound in U.S. yields triggers short covering

By Follow Following
FXStreet.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleThe greenback snapped its recent losing streak and gained across the board (except vs kiwi) on Wednesday and rebound in U.S. yields where rise in the benchmark 10-year from a 2-1/2 week low of 1.552% to 1.582% prompted investors to liquidate recent long usd positions. The single currency remained under pressure after dovish comments from ECB board member Panetta.

www.fxstreet.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gdp#U S#Nikkei#Inflation#Ecb#Japanese#Asian#European#Usd#Reuters#The European Central Bank#Pepp#British#Swiss#Kc Fed
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Country
Germany
News Break
Euro
Related
BusinessDailyFx

Gold Weekly Forecast: XAU/USD Performance Contingent on NFP Data

NFP data to offer important information about Fed guidance. Gold is attempting to bounce back from the $100 drop last week but is struggling to get a foot in the door. Friday’s PCE reading saw gold prices turning higher but there is still a lack of momentum for buyers to achieve a meaningful move higher.
Businessmorningology.com

Dollar edges lower ahead of U.S. inflation data

LONDON (Reuters) – The dollar drifted lower in Europe on Friday as an agreement on U.S. infrastructure spending underpinned appetite for riskier currencies, but caution ahead of key U.S. inflation data kept losses to a minimum. The risk-sensitive Antipodean currencies rose, as did the euro, gaining 0.1% to $1.1943, and...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar dips, but with a wary eye on U.S. inflation data

SINGAPORE, June 25 (Reuters) - The dollar drifted lower in Asia on Friday as an agreement on U.S. infrastructure spending underpinned appetite for riskier currencies, but caution ahead of key U.S. inflation data kept losses to a minimum. The risk-sensitive Antipodean currencies rose very slightly, while the euro gained 0.1%...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 2-Euro zone yields rise, periphery's bonds underperform

* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr (Recasts, adds analyst comments, background) June 25 (Reuters) - Euro zone yields rose on Friday tracking a move in U.S. Treasuries after data, with periphery’s bonds underperforming as investors digested further supply. The U.S. Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation measure posted its biggest...
BusinessFXStreet.com

USD/JPY drops to 110.50 after US inflation data

USD/JPY came under bearish pressure in the early American session. Core PCE inflation in US rose to 3.4% (YoY) in May as expected. US Dollar Index stays in the negative territory below 91.70. After spending the first half of the day in a relatively tight range below 111.00, the USD/JPY...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Pound Slips on less hawkish BOE, Dollar steadies

Summary: The Dollar Index (USD/DXY), a popular gauge of the Greenback’s value against a basket of 6 major currencies steadied to 91.77 (91.85 yesterday). Last Friday USD/DXY hit a two-month high at 92.405. In otherwise featureless and dull trade, Sterling was the busiest currency, slipping to 1.3925 (1.3957). The Bank of England maintained its Bank Rate at 0.1% and showed it was in no rush to raise interest rates. This disappointed GBP hawks who expected the BOE to match the Fed in its tone. Against the Yen, the US Dollar eased to 110.85 from 111.00 yesterday. Risk leading currency, the Australian Dollar edged 0.2% higher to 0.7587 (0.7574 yesterday). The Euro was little changed for the 3rd day running, settling at 1.1933 (1.1925). Asian and Emerging Market currencies ended mixed against the US Dollar. The USD/SGD (US Dollar vs Singapore Dollar) pair eased 0.27% to 1.3425 (1.3455) while the USD/THB (US Dollar vs Thai Baht) climbed to 31.92 from 31.82 yesterday. Against China’s Offshore Yuan, the Greenback (USD/CNH) dipped to 6.4695 from 6.4775. Wall Street stocks hit record highs with the DOW closing at 34,260 (33,930) while the S&P 500 was last at 4,271 (4,245). The US 10-year bond yield steadied to 1.49% (1.49% yesterday). Germany’s 10-year Bund yield dipped to -0.19% from -0.18%. The UK-10-year rate settled at 0.74% from 0.78%. Japan’s 10-year JGB yield was unchanged at 0.04%.
Businesskitco.com

Euro zone bond yields edge up ahead of U.S. inflation data

* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr (Adds details, updates prices) June 25 (Reuters) - Euro zone bond yields edged up on Friday ahead of U.S. inflation data that will give the latest steer on price pressures as economies bounce back from the coronavirus slump. Following a hefty sell-off...
Businessbabypips.com

Weekly Forex Market Recap: June 21 – 25

The Japanese yen was the biggest loser while the Kiwi took the top spot among the major currencies as positive risk sentiment seemed to be the main market driver this week. On the intermarket chart above, we can see a general positive lean in the markets this week, characterized by rising equities, bond yields, and commodities against a weaker U.S. dollar and falling bond prices. The only outlier market was the crypto market, once again in turmoil early in the week on news that the Chinese government ordered a shutdown of bitcoin miners and for financial institutions to refuse service for crypto related activities.
Businessinvesting.com

Gold Dropped Amid Mixed Cues From Fed Officials on Approach of the Central Bank

Gold yesterday settled down by -0.43% at 46870 amid mixed cues from Fed officials on the approach the central bank could take to withdraw stimulus kept investors on their toes and muted gains. Investors digest mixed signals from US Federal Reserve officials on interest rate hikes and awaited more economic data to gauge inflationary pressures. Meantime, the labour market shows signs of a slowdown in the recovery as initial claims fell less than expected in the prior week. In congressional testimony, Powell vowed not to raise rates too quickly by stating that the central bank will continue its supportive stance on the economy.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Philippine peso weakens on dovish c.bank, baht off 13-month lows

* Baht on track to recede over 1% for the week * Won strengthens to highest in over a week * Taiwan dollar on track for second straight weekly loss * Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E * Asian stock markets: tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4 By Soumyajit Saha June 25 (Reuters) - The Philippine peso weakened on Friday, a day after the country's central bank maintained a dovish policy stance, while the Thai baht rose slightly from its lowest level in over one year. The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas promised on Thursday to keep policy accommodative, citing lingering downside risks to growth from the continued "threat of COVID-19 infections". The peso gave up as much as 0.3% and was set to be flat over the week, with ING economists expecting it to "remain under pressure in the near term on concerns about the timing of U.S. Fed tapering." Emerging market assets, generally considered riskier investments, suffered broad losses last week after the U.S. Federal Reserve indicated it may raise rates earlier than expected and signalled tapering its bond buying programme. The Philippine government was forced to reimpose stricter lockdown in parts of the country this month as infections rose, and lowered its economic growth targets for this year and the next in May. The Thai baht strengthened slightly after hitting 13-month lows this week after the central bank downgraded its annual growth forecasts. But the baht was still on track to shed more than 1% for the second consecutive week, while Thai stocks rose marginally after six straight sessions of losses. "Despite bullish global sentiment ... we believe the double whammy of COVID-19 and domestic political concerns would continue to keep any rebound in check," Phillip Securities (Thailand) said in a note to clients. Elsewhere in Asia, stocks rose in Indonesia and Manila, tracking U.S. indexes which hit record highs overnight after President Joe Biden embraced a bipartisan Senate infrastructure deal. Taiwan stocks rose over 1% to their highest in more than a month, while the Taiwan dollar also strengthened to register its best session in two weeks. The dollar though was on track for its second consecutive weekly loss. South Korea's won hit its highest level in over a week, a day after the country's central bank said it expected upward inflationary pressure, reinforcing views that the bank is shifting to a less accommodative monetary policy. The won was set for a modest weekly gain after weakening nearly 2% last week. Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0334 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDEX STOCK STOCKS DAILY % YTD % S YTD % DAILY % Japan +0.02 -6.86 0.75 6.01 China +0.11 +0.97 0.49 3.20 India +0.00 -1.48 0.00 12.94 Indonesia +0.03 -2.70 0.70 1.25 Malaysia +0.00 -3.32 0.14 -4.26 Philippines -0.11 -1.17 0.42 -3.15 S.Korea +0.50 -3.81 0.54 14.98 Singapore +0.03 -1.60 0.13 9.84 Taiwan +0.35 +2.07 0.84 19.15 Thailand +0.13 -5.79 0.51 9.97 (Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold firms as inflation data assuages Fed tapering fears

* Technicals suggest downside selling pressure for gold- analyst. * Palladium, platinum head for best week since mid-March (New throughout, updates prices, market activity and comments) June 25 (Reuters) - Gold rose on Friday after sombre U.S. inflation data tempered bets for early monetary policy tightening by the Federal Reserve,...
Businesseconomies.com

Silver rises as dollar holds

Silver prices rose on Friday, as the US dollar steadied against most of its peers, and despite the release of upbeat data. The US Personal Consumption Expenditures (which the US Federal Reserve relies on to measure inflation) rose in May to a nearly 3-decade high at 3.4%. The markets absorbed...
Businessmorns.ca

The missing piece in the Fed puzzle: World market themes for the week ahead

Next Friday’s U.S. employment report will allow investors to gauge whether a powerful U.S. recovery could push the Federal Reserve to start unwinding ultra-easy monetary policies sooner than expected. An unexpectedly hawkish Fed shifting its first post-pandemic rate hike into 2023 took markets by surprise, briefly denting stocks – before...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD faces resistance near 1.3930, holds to modest gains

GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: UK GDP, Delta covid strain woes may exacerbate BOE-led pain. GBP/USD hit by dovish BOE, Delta plus covid strain despite Fed’s mixed signals. The cable’s fate hinges on UK quarterly GDP, Brexit updates and US data. GBP/USD decline is far from over, speculative interest aims to 1.3660. Central banks’ monetary policy signals from both sides of the Atlantic dominated GBP/USD’s price action in the aftermath of the Fed-led 300-pip blow witnessed a week ago. Going forward, GBP/USD will look for some temporary reprieve from the UK’s quarterly GDP amid renewed Brexit optimism. However, the rapid spread of the Delta plus covid strain in Britain could threaten the already delayed economic reopening, which may exacerbate the pain in the pound. Read more...
Stocksgranthshala.com

FTSE 100 advances after BoE holds rate, Asian stocks rise but Sensex trades near flatline

The FTSE 100 on Thursday was helped by a sluggish Bank of England stance and kept its crisis-era monetary policy unchanged. The blue-chip FTSE 100 closed up 0.6 per cent, with drugmaker AstraZeneca and miners Anglo American, Rio Tinto and BHP Group giving the biggest boost to the index. While mining and healthcare stocks led the index, cruise operator Carnival fell after posting a quarterly loss of more than $2 billion.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/JPY Weekly Forecast: Fundamentals point higher

USD/JPY reaches highest trade and close since the pandemic panic. Federal Reserve’s positive economic and rate projections order markets. Dollar supported by rising short-term Treasury yields. FXStreet Forecast Poll predicts technical consolitation below 110.00. The USD/JPY traded to 111.10 on Wednesday and closed at 110.95, its highest since the twin...
BusinessFXStreet.com

AUD/USD climbs above 0.7600 on renewed USD weakness

AUD/USD rose to its highest level in more than a week on Friday. US Dollar Index edges lower toward 91.50 in the early American session. Annual Core PCE Price Index in US rose to 3.4% in May. The AUD/USD pair regained its traction in the early American session on Friday...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar notches weekly gain as Fed impact fades

(Adds strategist quotes and details throughout, updates prices) * Canadian dollar strengthens 0.2% against the greenback * For the week, the loonie gains 1.3% * Price of U.S. oil settles 1% higher at $74.05 a barrel * Canadian 10-year yield rises 4.4 basis points to 1.460% By Fergal Smith TORONTO, June 25 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged higher against its U.S. counterpart on Friday as oil prices climbed and investors grew less worried about the Federal Reserve's shift to more hawkish guidance, with the currency adding to this week's gains. The loonie was trading 0.2% higher at 1.2300 to the greenback, or 81.30 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.2271 to 1.2329. It was up 1.3% for the week, clawing back some its decline from the previous week when the Federal Reserve surprised markets by projecting it would begin interest rate hikes in 2023 rather than 2024. "The Fed was a turning point but it wasn't a complete game changer," said Alvise Marino, FX strategist at Credit Suisse in New York. "The fact that the Fed was able to introduce some hawkishness in to the discourse but without causing a tantrum (in the bond market) ... that's something that has allowed risky assets to perform well," Marino said. The S&P 500 index hit a record high as weaker-than-expected U.S. inflation data eased worries about a sudden tapering in stimulus by the Fed. Oil, one of Canada's major exports, notched a fifth consecutive week of gains on expectations demand growth will outstrip supply. U.S. crude oil futures settled 1% higher on Friday at $74.05 a barrel. Canada projects COVID-19 infections will decline rapidly over the next two months, but the more contagious Delta variant risks causing a greater-than-expected resurgence of cases later this year, public health officials said. Canadian government bond yields rose across a steeper curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year was up 4.4 basis points at 1.460%, extending its rebound from last Friday's 3-1/2-month low at 1.364%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Nick Zieminski)
Currenciesbolnews.com

Rupee gains 6 paisas against dollar

KARACHI: The rupee gained 6 paisas against the dollar on Friday, amid demand for the foreign currency ahead of the weekly holidays, dealers said. The exchange rate ended at Rs157.62 against the greenback, compared with the last day’s closing of Rs157.68 in the interbank foreign exchange market. The dealers said...
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/MXN forecast revised lower after Banxico hike – Rabobank

On Thursday, the Bank of Mexico unexpectedly rose the key interest rate by 25 basis points to 4.25%; it was the first hike since 2018. As a consequence, analysts at Rabobank have shifted their USD/MXN point forecast from 20.5 in one month to 20, with the risk skewed to the downside. They still expect the broader range 19.5 - 21.0 to hold, but they have shifted to a narrower trading range forecast to 19.5-20.25.