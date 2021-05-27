Marietta Community Foundation completes grant cycle

The Washington County Career Center honors its May Students of the Month, Richard “Isaac” Kiggans, Chloe Tornes, and Bailey McGraw. Isaac Kiggans is a Frontier senior enrolled in the Sports Medicine & Exercise Science program, and is the son of Steve Kiggans of Newport and Jennifer Kiggans of Parkersburg. At the Career Center, he is a member of the SkillsUSA youth organization. He has received awards for Principal List, Honor Roll, Merit Roll, and the Career Center’s Energy Bus program for meeting all three criteria of 3.0 GPA or higher, 95% attendance or higher, and no office referrals. At Frontier High School, he was active in basketball, captain of the golf team and on the prom and float committees. Through College Credit Plus, he earned both high school and college credit for College Algebra, Introduction to Nutrition, Management of Athletic Injury, Medical Terminology, and Resistance Training. In addition, he has earned industrial credentials and certifications for Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation, First Aid, Automated External Defibrillator, Bleeding Control Basic 1.0 Course, and Physical Therapy Technician Certification. Through his technical program, he has taken course offerings of Athletic Injuries & Prevention, Exercise & Athletic Training, Nutrition & Wellness, and Sports Exercise Psychology. Sports Medicine & Exercise Science instructor, Lauren Copen, nominated him and commented, “Isaac is a quiet but effective leader in the classroom and lab. He has an extremely great work ethic and is a diligent student.” Upon graduation, he is considering entering the United States Air Force and train to become a traveling nurse.