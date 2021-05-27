Cancel
Marietta, OH

Marietta Community Foundation completes grant cycle

Marietta Times
 14 days ago

Marietta Community Foundation has completed its first grant cycle of 2021. During its spring grant cycle, the foundation saw a positive, emerging trend among its donors that could prove to be a gamechanger for the nonprofits in Washington County. Each approved grant cycle request is funded through a combination of...

www.mariettatimes.com
Marietta, OHMarietta Times

Local Events

¯ The Operations Committee of the Warren Local Board of Education will meet at 5 p.m. today. The Policy Committee meeting will immediately follow the regular board meeting that begins at 6 p.m. Meetings will be held in the Administration Office, 220 Sweetapple Road, Vincent. ¯ The Learning, Instruction and...
Marietta, OHMarietta Times

Veterans have upcoming events

Local veterans have a full slate of upcoming activities, including picnics, ceremonies and exhibits. ¯ A DAV Memorial Day celebration will be held from 1-4 p.m. May 30 at 835 DAV Road, Whipple. The event is open to the public, and there will be a cookout and live music. ¯...
Marietta, OHMarietta Times

Scout Me In

CALDWELL — Scouts, their leaders and the many volunteers who have supported local youth in the last year were celebrated recently in a dinner and awards ceremony for the Muskingum Valley Council and River Trails District. “We’re all doing this for our kids; this belongs to everybody,” said Jeremy Jacobs,...
Marietta, OHMarietta Times

Local donor registers children for reading program

In a stroke of generosity, a local donor, who wished to remain anonymous, has donated enough money to register each child on Marietta Community Foundation’s current waiting list for the Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. Recently, the Foundation published an article about a donation from Kiwanis of Marietta, where 25 local...
Paden City, WVPosted by
Paden City Today

Events on the Paden City calendar

1. The Adelphia Summer Concert Series Presents: Buckcherry; 2. West Virginia Penitentiary Ghost Hunt with Ghosts N'at | August 28th 2021; 3. Profiling Teen Killers, School Shooters, Mass Murderers and Serial Killers; 4. Red Sky Down; 5. Hellzapoppin Circus Sideshow Revue;
Washington County, OHMarietta Times

WCCC honors students

The Washington County Career Center honors its May Students of the Month, Richard “Isaac” Kiggans, Chloe Tornes, and Bailey McGraw. Isaac Kiggans is a Frontier senior enrolled in the Sports Medicine & Exercise Science program, and is the son of Steve Kiggans of Newport and Jennifer Kiggans of Parkersburg. At the Career Center, he is a member of the SkillsUSA youth organization. He has received awards for Principal List, Honor Roll, Merit Roll, and the Career Center’s Energy Bus program for meeting all three criteria of 3.0 GPA or higher, 95% attendance or higher, and no office referrals. At Frontier High School, he was active in basketball, captain of the golf team and on the prom and float committees. Through College Credit Plus, he earned both high school and college credit for College Algebra, Introduction to Nutrition, Management of Athletic Injury, Medical Terminology, and Resistance Training. In addition, he has earned industrial credentials and certifications for Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation, First Aid, Automated External Defibrillator, Bleeding Control Basic 1.0 Course, and Physical Therapy Technician Certification. Through his technical program, he has taken course offerings of Athletic Injuries & Prevention, Exercise & Athletic Training, Nutrition & Wellness, and Sports Exercise Psychology. Sports Medicine & Exercise Science instructor, Lauren Copen, nominated him and commented, “Isaac is a quiet but effective leader in the classroom and lab. He has an extremely great work ethic and is a diligent student.” Upon graduation, he is considering entering the United States Air Force and train to become a traveling nurse.
Ohio StateColumbus Dispatch

Opinion: Child Tax Credit welcome relief for Ohio families

The pandemic has been a struggle for parents, and the American Rescue Plan includes some game-changing elements that will massively help Ohio families weather this challenging financial time. To help families navigate the uncertainties of the global health crisis and economic recession, Democrats in Congress recently passed and President Biden...
Washington County, OHMarietta Times

Operation Blue Sky held

Law enforcement officers from Washington and Wood counties participated in a parade of blue lights, “Operation Blue Sky,” Saturday night to honor fellow officers who lost their lives in the line of duty. “We’re doing this event to honor those police officers that have been killed in the line of...
Ohio StateWSYX ABC6

Vax-A-Million sweepstakes: could $5M be clawed back from the governor?

OHIO (WSYX) — At least one member of the state board that approves non-budget funding for state agencies says Ohio's "Vax-A-Million" sweepstakes caught him completely off-guard — just months after appropriating millions of taxpayer dollars to help the Ohio Department of Health promote and distribute COVID-19 vaccines. Rep. Shane Wilkin...
Ohio StateThrillist

A New Driveable Art Trail Brings Creativity and Color to Rural Ohio

Venture off the highway for quirky art and small town gems. “You ever try looking at a picture of a vulture for hours?” Ric Leichliter deadpans as he squints into the sun, the wind ripping through his grey ponytail. To his left, a flock of steel turkeys poke around an open field. To his right, a handful of metal vultures leer ominously from sculpted branches. “They’re just…ugly. It’s not a nice thing to look at.”
Marietta, OHMarietta Times

Rotary celebrates 100 years of projects and looks to future

Throughout its 100 year history, the Marietta Noon Rotary Club has participated in dozens of projects, both locally and internationally. ¯ Laura Miller, membership chair and chair of the 100-year centennial celebration, said for the first 50 or so years, the main project was fundraising for scholarships. “They were fundraising...
Marietta, OHMarietta Times

Committees tackle funding, safety

Updates and pursuit of funding and safety measures filled committee meetings in city legislature this week including the announcement that the Historic Harmar Bridge Company has been reinstated as a federally recognized 501(c)3 nonprofit. “We got confirmation this week that our 501(c)3 status has been reinstated and it was reinstated...
Marietta, OHParkersburg News & Sentinel

Saunders joins Ohio Southeast Economic Development team

MARIETTA – Stacey Saunders as has been named the new project assistant for Ohio Southeast Economic Development. Saunders is an experienced teacher and training specialist with a history of project management and facilitation. Prior to joining the OhioSE team, Saunders taught high school science courses including biology, environmental science, and anatomy amd physiology for five years in Ohio and Illinois before transitioning to the role of training specialist at Broadspire Inc. where she facilitated employee-training courses and developed an internal mentorship program.
Marietta, OHMarietta Times

‘Lite’ returns for Rivers, Trails and Ales fest this year

With coronavirus health restrictions lightening, the invitation to celebrate the outdoors and local brews is back on in a “lite” way. Last year would have marked the 10th annual Rivers, Trails and Ales Festival. Then a pandemic curbed those plans. This year, RTA Lite will offer a place marker, before...
Washington County, OHMarietta Times

4-H Club News

In every CARTEENS meeting, special goals are discussed among teammates to improve and enrich the program and members. In the meeting for March 10, 2021, CARTEENS members voted for new officers and discussed the Teen Instructor Award Nominations. In the officer’s election, Julia Hartline was elected for the office of president, while Megan Beaver was chosen for the vice president. Furthermore, Melina Matics was nominated as the historian, Felicity Schmidt volunteered to be the news reporter, and Lindsey Hartline was appointed as the recording secretary, lastly Emma Bauerbach serves at the community service officer. In addition to electing officers, Kathryn Hartline, the program coordinator, discussed the Teen Instructor Award Nominations with the group. Hartline explained that each member of CARTEENS will have the ability to win various awards such as gift cards, award plaques, and possibly a scholarship by completing leadership activities throughout the year. The three levels of achievement encourage teens to increase their leadership skills and grow in knowledge of traffic safety through research and training.
Marietta, OHMarietta Times

Marietta Noon Rotary Club member Larry Clayman details history

When Larry Clayman started with the Marietta Noon Rotary Club about six years ago, he knew little about the club. “Being sort of one of the newbies, I’m relatively new to town,” he said. “I moved here in 2014 and had not been in Rotary in Akron where I lived. I thought it would be a good way to get a good feel for who’s who in town and it certainly was.”
Marietta, OHMarietta Times

Putnam Elementary Closing Makes Staff Reminisce

Closing after this school year. ∫ New attendance zones have been drawn out by Marietta City Schools, and current Harmar and Putnam students will be attending either Phillips or Washington Elementary Schools. With Harmar Elementary School and Putnam Elementary School closing down with the recent consolidation of Marietta Schools, educators...
Marietta, OHWTAP

Harmar Place receives lunch from United Church of Christ

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - With it being national nursing homes week, staff members at Harmar Place were given a special treat from their community. The staff at Harmar Place received lunch bags from United Church of Christ in Marietta. Harmar Place is one of many nursing homes that was affected...