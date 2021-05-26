Calcium: Fact and Fiction

Rheumatology (Oxford). 2021 May 18:keab448. doi: 10.1093/rheumatology/keab448. Online ahead of print. Much is said about precision medicine, but its real significance and the possibility of making it a real possibility is far from certain. Several studies in each of the autoimmune diseases have provided important insight into molecular pathways but the use of molecular studies, particularly those looking into transcriptome pathways, have seldom approached the possibility of using the data for disease stratification and then for prediction, or diagnosis. Only the type I interferon signature has been considered in the use of this signature for therapeutic purposes, particularly in the case of systemic lupus erythematosus. Here, the authors provide an update on precision medicine, what can be translated into clinical practice, and what do single-cell molecular studies provide to our knowledge in autoimmune diseases, focusing on a few examples. The main message being that we should try to move from precision medicine of established disease to preventive medicine in order to predict the development of disease.