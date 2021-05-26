Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington State

Correcting 1619’s Falsehoods about the American Founding

By Jason L. Riley
manhattan-institute.org
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRegular readers of these pages need no introduction to Robert Woodson. For the uninitiated, Mr. Woodson is a veteran community activist who broke with the traditional civil-rights leadership in the 1970s after realizing that the agenda of “racial grievance groups” like the NAACP was increasingly at odds with the actual wants and needs of the black underclass.

www.manhattan-institute.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Woodson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manhattan#American#Woodson Center#The Wall Street Journal#The Manhattan Institute#Fox News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NAACP
Related
Immigrationupenn.edu

Correcting misperceptions about—and increasing empathy for—migrants

Many mainstream depictions of immigration at the United States’ southern border paint a dark picture, eliciting imagery of violent gang members and child trafficking. But how many undocumented immigrants are really involved in this kind of activity? Many people may be surprised to learn the answer is far fewer than they think.
Chico, CAChico Enterprise-Record

Letter: A sad truth about American voters

Responding to Loretta Torres’ question of how much effort Americans would make to preserve our democracy, from the evidence at hand the answer is “not much.”. We often turn to the founders for guidance on governance. The Constitution our founders crafted in the late eighteenth century was hardly democratic, nor did the founders claim it so. The vote was restricted to men considered to be “responsible”, while women and men without property were denied. It wasn’t until 1920 that women were allowed to vote, and even today our Constitution doesn’t allow voters to select our federal judiciary.
Galveston, TXarcamax.com

Democrats Need a Day of Atonement

With the creation of June 19th (“Juneteenth”) as a federal holiday, Democrats have one more claim to be the party of civil rights and equal opportunity for African Americans, though most Republicans also voted for the holiday. That claim has been promoted for decades by a compliant media, academia and high-profile politicians, but the facts say otherwise.
Magnolia, MSmagnoliagazette.com

Armchair Ponderings Systemic Racism, Bah Humbug!

Please keep in mind that Armchair Ponderings is an opinion column and that I have written over 800 opinions in the last 23 years. I am thankful to the publisher of the Magnolia Gazette for allowing me the space without editing the content of sometime controversial Ponderings. This time I will again tread on a socially sensitive subject. I touched on it in a column on October 29, 2020.
Societygirltalkhq.com

It’s Time For Gen Z To Lead The Conversation About What It Means To Be An American.

It’s 2006, and my parents are driving my sister and I somewhere that feels really far away. I’m six and she’s five, and we’re watching ‘Schoolhouse Rock’ on the portable TV in the car to keep us entertained. We’ve already watched the mini-episodes about multiplication and grammar, so now it’s onto the history category so we can learn about our country. There’s the iconic “I’m Just a Bill” and “The Great American Melting Pot,” but there’s also an episode about July 4th: “Fireworks.” With its upbeat tune, patriotic newspaper boy, and illustrations of 1776’s most famous moments, any little kid watching this cartoon might think that the founding of the United States was a joyful occasion that brought freedom and justice for all.
PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Washington Post issues 'clarifications' on story about Critical Race Theory opponent Chris Rufo

The Washington Post added a lengthy set of "clarifications" regarding its recent article critiquing Manhattan Institute senior fellow Christopher Rufo. On Saturday, the Washington Post released an in-depth piece on Rufo, who is a vocal opponent of critical race theory, titled "Republicans, spurred by an unlikely figure, see political promise in critical race theory." The piece, among other things, described and critiqued Rufo’s rise in conservative circles following his investigation into critical race theory being taught in K-12 schools and used in corporate diversity trainings.
Politicsamac.us

Why the Left Has to Lie About American History

As the left vainly tries to deceive Americans into accepting the toxic reign of identity politics, they are forced time and again to contort American history and falsify heroic stories from our past because a truthful telling would reveal the mendacity of their narrative and the bankruptcy of their agenda. The forgotten tales of two Americans—both named James—are the perfect reminder of why.
POTUSPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Sunny Hostin says black Americans are buying guns to protect themselves from 'white supremacy'

The View’s Sunny Hostin said African Americans are buying guns to protect themselves from “white supremacy.”. “If you listen to the FBI’s statistics, we had FBI Director [Christopher] Wray testify that the greatest threat in the United States is white supremacy, and who are the victims of white supremacy? Generally, they are African Americans, and so I really believe that that is why you are seeing African Americans now buying guns and arming themselves and protecting themselves,” the former federal prosecutor said Wednesday. “The Second Amendment is for everyone.”
POTUSNew York Post

Washington Post tried to smear me for criticizing race theory — and failed spectacularly

The Washington Post attempted to smear me, the nation’s most prominent opponent of critical race theory — and it backfired spectacularly. The fight over CRT has consumed American media. Conservatives have rallied against the toxic neo-Marxist ideology that seeks to divide the country into the racial categories of oppressor and oppressed; liberals have defended it as a “lens” for understanding vague buzzwords such as “systemic racism” and “racial equity.”
Illinois StatePosted by
Chicago Tribune

Illinois elementary, high school students to learn about Asian American history under measure awaiting governor’s signature

Mary Manching felt a disconnect between her Asian American heritage and what she was learning at Northside College Prep. “I never saw myself represented in the history curriculum,” said Manching, a graduating senior at the selective enrollment high school in the North Park neighborhood. “I knew what it was like to not have a lot of people that looked like me, that I could relate to, that I ...
EducationPantagraph

LETTER: Writer correct about behavior of District 87 meeting

Kudos to Brandon Thornton for his astute analysis of the recent District 87 Board meeting ("Concerned by actions of ‘concerned’," June 11). I witnessed this boorish and shameful behavior with a sense of alarm, but not surprise of those who confuse education with indoctrination. This is part of a larger and disturbing national trend of devaluing teachers by loudly proclaiming that the critical work of educators does not fit into their rigid dogma. In the words of a former strongman wannabe: sad.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Primetimer

Bernie Sanders Shuts Down Meghan McCain's Complaints About 'The Squad' on The View

Sen. Bernie Sanders was not messing around during a Wednesday appearance on The View. When Meghan McCain asked how he can "stand by the Squad" given their recent remarks about Israel, Sanders shut down her line of questioning entirely and explained that the progressive faction's comments have been taken out of context. "It's not my job to have to defend every member of Congress any more than it is their job to defend every statement that I make," said the Vermont senator.
Politicsopiniontoday.com

Most Americans Know About the Juneteenth Holiday

Most states officially observe June 19 in some way to mark the abolition of slavery in the U.S. As the date approaches this year, a new Gallup poll finds just over a third of Americans report having a lot (12%) or some knowledge (25%) about the “Juneteenth” celebration. Another 34% reporting knowing a little about it, while 28% report knowing nothing at all. …
Entertainmenttalkingbiznews.com

CNN hires Zanona as Capitol Hill reporter

Melanie Zanona will be joining CNN as a Capitol Hill reporter. Currently, she is a congressional reporter at Politico. Before that, she was a staff writer at The Hill. She has also worked as a legislative action reporter and then as a policy reporter at CQ Roll Call. She was...
Politicsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Fake news is no news

In “Viewpoints” on this page published on Juneteenth, a local contributor expressed many of the valid complaints against Congress shared by most of us. It was well written and mostly accurate in its criticisms against elected officials that have echoed down through the history of our democratic republic. Mostly accurate,...
Politicsdawsoncountyjournal.com

No, The Second Amendment Was Not Primarily About Suppressing African Americans

The media has given highly favorable coverage to a new book by Dr. Carol Anderson, chair of Emory University’s Black Studies Department, that argues that “[the Second Amendment] was designed and has consistently been constructed to keep African Americans powerless and vulnerable.” In interviews with media outlets like CNN and NPR Anderson’s theory is not challenged on the history and purpose of the Second Amendment. Like the contested claims of the “1619” project (which posited that slavery was the motivation for the establishment of the colonies), there might be a reluctance by academics to raise the countervailing historical sources out of fear of being labeled insensitive, defensive, or even racist. However, this is not a new theory and, while there were concerns at the time about slavery and uprisings, the roots of the Second Amendment can be traced largely to England and the fears of government oppression. The point is not to dismiss this consideration for some pro-slavery figures at the time but to put those statements in a more historically grounded and accurate context.