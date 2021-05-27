Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Emerald Downs Results Wednesday May 26th, 2021

By The Associated Press
midfloridanewspapers.com
 30 days ago

5th-$14,960, Waiver Maiden Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Five and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy. Fractional/Final Time: 21.910, 45.540, 58.770, 00.000, 00.000, 1:05.900. Trainer: Jeffrey Metz. Winner: B F, 3, by Daddy Nose Best-Slamthedoor. Scratched: Lonsdaleite. HorseWgtPPStrt1/43/8StrchFinJockeyOdds. Dame of the West120331-1½1-1½1-½1-noJ. Couton6.50. Miss Skyler120212-hd2-½2-2½2-½H. Martinez5.60. Jacana123565-15-1½4-1½3-1½A. Cruz2.70. C...

www.midfloridanewspapers.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#5th#Jacana123565 15#Equibase Company Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Horse Racing
News Break
Sports
Related
Sportsracingdudes.com

Trillium Preview: Souper Escape Returns For Title Defense

TORONTO, ON – Live Oak Plantation homebred Souper Escape‘s 2021 debut coincides with a return to defend her title in Saturday’s $150,000 Trillium Stakes (G3) at Woodbine. The Trillium is a 1 1/16-mile synthetic route open to fillies and mares ages 4 and up. This year’s edition is the seventh...
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Entries Emerald Downs

1st_$10,500, , 3YO up F&M, 6f. 2nd_$7,040, mdn cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up F&M, 5½f. 3rd_$6,600, cl $2,500-$2,500, 3YO up F&M, 6f. 4th_$7,040, cl $2,500-$2,500, 3YO up, 1mi. 5th_$13,200, cl $15,000-$12,500, 3YO up F&M, 6f. Sharmel123M Fast123. Point Hope117Please Me123. She's Smart Enough120Suddenly Awesome120. Club Royale120. 6th_$7,260, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up,...
Sportsracingdudes.com

Stephen Foster Preview: Maxfield Outclasses Field

LOUISVILLE, KY – Saturday might be closing day at Churchill Downs, but don’t let that get you down because the track has seven stakes carded, and none are bigger than the $600,000 Stephen Foster Stakes (G2). Slated as race 11, the Stephen Foster serves as a Breeders’ Cup “Win and...
SportsFrankfort Times

Louisiana Downs Entries, Saturday June 26th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Emeraldwaters (L), 124D. Benavides9-9-8Henry West, Jr.20/1. 2Tale of Tensas (L), 119J. Guerrero6-2-8Patti Turner3/1. 3K One Comet (L), 124B. David7-7-7Jeffery Senegal30/1. 4Sarah Adriana (L), 119C. Lozada4-6-8Lee Thomas6/1. 5Sunday Celly (L), 124E. Nieves4-4-8Joseph Smith10/1. 6Song of Paradise (L), 124S. Saez2-6-8Joe Duhon2/1. 7Theboyztap (L), 119J. Guzman4-3-5Ronnie Ward9/5.
SportsFrankfort Times

Poctello Downs Results Sunday May 9th, 2021

2nd-$1,000, , 3-Year-Olds & Up Colts and Geldings, Three Furlongs, Dirt, Clear. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Sportsnumberfire.com

​Belmont Horse Racing Picks for Thursday 6/24/21

Starting at 3:05 p.m. EST, we have nine races at Belmont Park. Using numberFire’s projections as a guide, here are some of the best bets to make at FanDuel Racing. As always, check for scratches and changes and monitor the weather and track conditions. (I will reference Equibase's Speed Figure...
Sportstwinspires.com

Stakes plays for Belmont Park for June 26

A pair of stakes races for sophomore fillies will headline the action at Belmont Park on Saturday. Race 8 -- Mother Goose S. (G2) A compact field of five will go postward in the 1 1/16-mile affair on the main oval. #3 Clairiere (9-5) has been running with some of the top horses in the division and rates a big chance for Asmussen. The stout-closing daughter of Curlin comes in fresh following a fourth-place finish in the Kentucky Oaks (G1), and I think that she will thrive in the one-turn test.
Animalsracingdudes.com

Mother Goose Preview: Short Field Filled With Sharp Fillies

ELMONT, NY – Despite only drawing five runners, Saturday’s $250,000 Mother Goose Stakes (G2) at Belmont Park is filled with sharp 3-year-old fillies all gunning for glory in the one-turn dirt event. The 1 1/16-mile Mother Goose is the eighth event on a 10-race card and has a local post...
Ohio Stateohionewstime.com

See 11 horses filling the field of Ohio Derby

Carrying a victory from his last two races, Promise keeper (7-2) I drew an inner post and installed it as a lukewarm morning favorite against 10 Grade 3 rivals on Saturday. $ 500,000 Ohio Derby With this sill down. The constitutional three-year-old Colt, trained by Todd Pletcher for Woodford Thoroughbreds,...
Sportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Monmouth Park Results Friday June 25th, 2021

1st-$56,250, Maiden Special Weight, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile and One Sixteenth, On the Turf, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 23.150, 47.840, 1:12.050, 1:37.920, 00.000, 1:44.410. Trainer: Eli Betancourt. Winner: DK B/ M, 5, by Algorithms-Wildalot. Scratched: Ask Around. HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyOdds. Model Behavior123334-hd5-hd5-2½4-11-1J. Laprida22.40. Moon Unit Zapper123165-14-hd6-55-hd2-hdI. Castillo3.00. Tale Lights123723-hd2-12-hd2-hd3-2F....
Sportsthepressboxlts.com

Geroux to Ride Ontheonesandstwos in Saturday’s Debutante Stakes at Churchill Downs

(Jockey Florent Geroux / Coady Photography) Deuce Greathouse and Cindy Hutson’s Churchill Downs debut winner Ontheonesandtwos tops a field of 10 2-year-old fillies that were entered in Saturday’s 120th running of the $150,000 Debutante (Listed) beneath the historic Twin Spires. The six-furlong Debutante was carded as Race 8 with a...
Sportstwinspires.com

Selections for juvenile stakes at Churchill Downs on June 26

A pair of black-type races for the juveniles are part of a monstrous card at Churchill Downs on Saturday. And I have a fairly solid opinion in both of the dashes. A field of 10 two-year-old fillies will go six panels on the dirt featuring a few fine prospects. I prefer outer post slots for juvenile races in general, so my major focus will be on a pair of fillies that have drawn well off the rail.
Sportsthepressboxlts.com

Set Piece “Set” For Saturday’s G2 Wise Dan Stakes at Churchill Downs

(Set Piece / Photos by Holly M. Smith) Juddmonte’s multiple stakes winner Set Piece (GB) along with Skychai Racing and Sand Dollar Stable’s two-time Grade II winner Somelikeithotbrown lead a field of 10 older horses that was entered in Saturday’s $300,000 Wise Dan (G2) at Churchill Downs. Named after multiple...
Animalsthepressboxlts.com

Undefeated Life Is Good Is Now Better & Set To Go to Pletcher in New York

(Life Is Good / Photo Courtesy of Santa Anita) According to multiple sources and twitter accounts on Thursday afternoon, one of the top contenders for this year’s Kentucky Derby — Life Is Good — will be returning to training very soon but will have a new location and a new conditioner when that happens.
Sportstwinspires.com

Handicapping the Derby City 6 mandatory payout on Stephen Foster Day

The spring meet at Churchill Downs wraps up with an excellent 12-race program on Saturday. The $600,000 Stephen Foster S. (G2) highlights seven stakes, and a mandatory payout in the Derby City 6 awaits horseplayers. With a $157,020 carryover entering Friday, the Derby City 6 pool is expected to exceed...
Sportsthepressboxlts.com

Glacial Hopes to Cool Down Red Run in G3 Bashford Manor

(Glacial / Photos by Holly M. Smith) Robert Masterson’s 2 ½-length debut winner Glacial along with Winchell Thoroughbreds’ 1 ¾-length victor Red Run and Willis Horton Racing’s 1 ½-length first-out winner Lansdownetop a field of 11 2-year-olds that was entered in Saturday’s 120th running of the $150,000 Bashford Manor (G3) at Churchill Downs.
Sportsthepressboxlts.com

Maxfield Headlines Field for Saturday’s G2 Stephen Foster Stakes

(Maxfield / Photos by Holly M. Smith) Godolphin’s multiple graded stakes-winning homebred Maxfield leads a field of nine older horses that were entered in Saturday afternoon’s featured 40th running of the $600,000 Stephen Foster (G2) – one of seven stakes events on the 12-race closing day program at Churchill Downs.
Ohio Statetwinspires.com

How to bet the 2021 Ohio Derby

Who is the fastest horse entered in Saturday’s $500,000 Ohio Derby (G3) at Thistledown?. The 1 1/8-mile race has drawn a strong field of 11, including a handful of graded stakes winners. But the fastest entrant in terms of Brisnet Speed ratings isn’t necessarily the one you’d expect. You might...
HobbiesFrankfort Times

Thistledown Results Saturday June 26th, 2021

3rd-$30,000, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs, Dirt, Clear. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.