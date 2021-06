Tatis stuffed the fantasy stat sheet on Thursday, and is now tied for the league lead in home runs. It's impressive enough that Tatis already has 17 home runs, but what's more impressive is that he's done that despite missing two weeks of the season with a shoulder injury and COVID-19. The only drawback with Tatis right now is his defense, as he committed his league leading 15th error of the season on Thursday. If defensive categories count in your league, that's the only place Tatis is hurting you right now. That being said, his bat more than makes up for those mistakes in the field.