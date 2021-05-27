Cancel
Georgia State

Georgia football podcast: Derion Kendrick says we ‘might hear something soon’ regarding transfer

By Brandon Adams,
dawgnation.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeorgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,449 (May 26, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what former Clemson defensive back -- and possible UGA transfer -- Derion Kendrick recently said during a podcast interview about where things stand with him ahead of an eventual decision about a new team for the upcoming season.

www.dawgnation.com
