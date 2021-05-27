Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Minnesota Wild forces Game 7 after 3-0 win over Golden Knights

By Jeff Wald
fox9.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS - The Minnesota Wild has come back from a 3-1 deficit to force a Game 7 after beating the Vegas Golden Knights 3-0 Wednesday night at Xcel Energy Center. It took more than 44 minutes to get goal in a game that got more intense and physical with each period, but the Wild got three of them in an 11-minute span of the third period to head back to Vegas Friday night for a chance to advance in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Cam Talbot made 23 saves for his second shutout of the series, and the Wild got goals from Ryan Hartman, Kevin Fiala and Nick Bjugstad.

www.fox9.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zach Parise
Person
Alex Tuch
Person
Ryan Hartman
Person
Chandler Stephenson
Person
Mark Stanley
Person
Cam Talbot
Person
Nico Sturm
Person
Dean Evason
Person
Jared Spurgeon
Person
Kevin Fiala
Person
Marcus Foligno
Person
Nick Bjugstad
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stanley Cup Playoffs#The Minnesota Wild#The Golden Knights#The Colorado Avalanche
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NHL
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
News Break
Sports
NHL Teams
Minnesota Wild
News Break
Hockey
Related
NHLlastwordonsports.com

2021 Seattle Kraken Expansion Draft Preview: Minnesota Wild

The 2021 Seattle Kraken Expansion Draft is coming soon. Even though the playoffs are still going on, most teams will be starting to focus on the offseason as we get further into June. The Seattle Kraken will start their inaugural year in 2021-22, and with that comes the expansion draft. There are plenty of opportunities for this Seattle team and the draft, which will take place on July 21st, is sure to be thrilling. While it will be hard to replicate the success of the Vegas Golden Knights (who are exempt from this draft) first season, fans should be excited regardless. Each day, Last Word on Hockey will go through a team and preview all the possible protection, exposure, and trade scenarios. Today, we take a look at the Minnesota Wild preview for the Seattle Kraken expansion draft.
NHLESPN

Vegas Golden Knights' Peter DeBoer: 'No doubt' Marc-Andre Fleury's miscue carried over into OT loss

The Vegas Golden Knights were less than two minutes away from victory in Game 3 on Friday night -- and then goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury tried playing the puck behind his net. With his team leading 2-1 late in the third period, Fleury collected a Canadiens dump-in behind his own net but accidentally sent the puck into his skates, kicking it to open ice -- and leaving the net wide open for Josh Anderson to stuff in a score-tying goal.
NHLvegashockeynow.com

Vegas Golden Knights Face Potential Problems at Center

Chanlder Stephenson’s absence from Game Two between the Vegas Golden Knights and Montreal Canadiens came as a last-minute surprise to many. Following the game, head coach Pete DeBoer said Stephenson was “day-to-day, upper body” in regards to the injury. DeBoer is not one to reveal a lot when it comes to injuries, so it’s likely we won’t know until game time if Stephenson will play in Game Three. If he doesn’t play, what are the options for the VGK?
NHLcochranetimespost.ca

Canadiens Game Day: Habs can earn spot in Stanley Cup final with a win

Shea Weber was 7 years old the last time the Canadiens advanced to the Stanley Cup final in 1993. “To be honest, I don’t remember a whole lot of that,” the team captain said after Thursday’s morning skate at the Bell Sports Complex in Brossard when asked about the last Canadiens team to win the Stanley Cup.
NHLtheScore

Stone takes blame for Golden Knights' elimination: 'I got skunked'

Vegas Golden Knights captain Mark Stone is shouldering the responsibility for his team's disappointing series loss against the Montreal Canadiens. "I got skunked this series. That can't happen," Stone said following the 3-2 overtime defeat in Game 6, according to The Athletic's Jesse Granger. "I'm the captain of this team. I'm the leader of this team. I take a lot of responsibility for what occurred."
NHLdiscoverestevan.com

Bruins Add Superstar Sartor In Trade With Wayway

It's been a long time since the MJHL saw an 18-year-old with the kind of scoring prowess Mikol Sartor displayed in his last season with the Winnipeg Blues. Now, as a 20-year-old, Sartor is on his way to Estevan. The Estevan Bruins acquired the high-scoring forward in a three-way trade...
NHLpensionplanpuppets.com

Reports: Dave Hakstol to the Kraken

Multiple reports are coming in today that Maple Leafs assistant coach Dave Hakstol will be the name on Seattle GM Ron Francis’s lips today at 1 p.m. eastern time, when the Kraken are set to name their first head coach. In his most recent podcast, Elliotte Friedman clarified earlier remarks...
NHLwetaskiwintimes.com

Calgary's Logan Thompson soaking up experience as Golden Knights' third-string goalie

It’s fitting, when you think about it, that Logan Thompson landed in Las Vegas. It was just two-plus years ago that the Calgary-raised backstop bet on himself, deciding that he’d skip out of school after only one season with the Brock University Badgers and try instead to prove his puck-stopping prowess in the minor-pro ranks.
NHLNHL

3 Keys: Canadiens at Golden Knights, Game 1 of Semifinals

Montreal likely without defensemen Petry, Merrill; Vegas focused on hard, physical forecheck. The Montreal Canadiens and Vegas Golden Knights will each try to extend a winning streak in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday. Montreal has won seven straight games; Vegas...
NHLchatsports.com

Canadiens @ Golden Knights Round 3 Game 2: Preview, start time, Tale of the Tape, and how to watch

In Canada: CBC, Sportsnet (English), TVA Sports (French) Everything started off well for Montreal in Game 1. They were completely unfazed by the capacity crowd in Las Vegas, one that was loud as the game got set to begin, but then was quieted by Montreal’s four-line game that kept the Golden Knights defending in their own zone. Because of the work of Marc-Andre Fleury, that pressure didn’t result in the goal it had been during the Habs’ seven-game winning streak.
NHLreviewjournal.com

Golden Knights defensemen handle scoring load in Game 1 win

The Golden Knights have been winning with depth throughout the postseason, and different players have stepped up nearly every game. On Monday in Game 1 against the Montreal Canadiens in the NHL semifinal series, it was the defensemen’s turn to shine. The Knights’ blue line finished with three goals and...
Sportsnet.ca

Quebec allows Canadiens to host 3,500 fans for Game 3, 4 vs. Golden Knights

MONTREAL — Quebec will increase the number of people allowed to attend sporting events and festivals to 3,500 on Thursday, one day before the Montreal Canadiens next home game. Quebec Health Minister Christian Dube told reporters Tuesday afternoon, before the change was announced, that COVID-19 cases are down in the...
NHLFox5 KVVU

Golden Knights looking for 2-0 series lead vs Montreal in Game 2

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Golden Knights will try and double down on their Game 1 efforts from Monday night at T-Mobile Arena and take a 2-0 series lead for just the third time in franchise history Wednesday night. In Vegas' previous 10 playoff series, they've only take a 2-0...
NHLFox5 KVVU

Canadiens coach isolating after positive COVID-19 test ahead of Golden Knights Game 3

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Montreal Canadiens head coach missed morning skate Friday ahead of the game versus the Golden Knights. Dominique Ducharme reportedly missed morning skate due to COVID-19 test irregularities, according to reports from the NHL and Canadian news sources. The Canadiens canceled Ducharme’s pregame news conference Friday....
NHLtheScore

Habs are in it: 3 reasons for optimism ahead of Game 3 vs. Golden Knights

NOTE: This story was published before reports surfaced that Montreal Canadiens coach Dominique Ducharme is believed to have tested positive for COVID-19 and won't be available for Game 3, and possibly longer. Just about everybody has counted out the Montreal Canadiens at some point or another during the 2021 postseason....