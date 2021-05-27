Minnesota Wild forces Game 7 after 3-0 win over Golden Knights
MINNEAPOLIS - The Minnesota Wild has come back from a 3-1 deficit to force a Game 7 after beating the Vegas Golden Knights 3-0 Wednesday night at Xcel Energy Center. It took more than 44 minutes to get goal in a game that got more intense and physical with each period, but the Wild got three of them in an 11-minute span of the third period to head back to Vegas Friday night for a chance to advance in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Cam Talbot made 23 saves for his second shutout of the series, and the Wild got goals from Ryan Hartman, Kevin Fiala and Nick Bjugstad.www.fox9.com