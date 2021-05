SPRING LAKE TWP. — Injuries can become an issue no matter the sport or season, but one team getting bad luck at the wrong time has been Spring Lake’s girls soccer team. Already down a starting defender since the opening game of the season, the Lakers were dealt another blow last week, when senior Kate Lewkowski was ruled out for a month with a deltoid injury. Up against Holland Christian on Wednesday night, Spring Lake’s defense looked anything but patchwork in their 2-1 victory over the Maroons.