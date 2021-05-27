CHASE GOFF

Headliners Set 15 Signature Series Carlos Santana has replaced Postseason Mickey Mantle in Headliners packs today. Signature Series Carlos Santana is a 95 overall. Longtime fans of The Show probably have some amount of love for Carlos Santana. At times, he’s been that offense-first catcher option for stretches of time, and I expect the same to be true with this card. He does not have overwhelming numbers from either side of the dish, but he comes with limited downsides and 90 vision to go with 125 discipline. I think the big thing to note is he’s not a complete tire fire at catcher, and he still maintains 1B eligibility if needed. With 52 speed, he’s not even that slow for a catcher, so again, I think this is just a very cromulent card.