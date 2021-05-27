Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bellaire, OH

CHASE GOFF

Times-Leader
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFavorite Class? Algebra II. Favorite thing to watch on Netflix? I don’t watch Netflix. What social media platform do you use most? Snapchat. Favorite Quote(s)? “Nothing is going to hit harder than life.”. If they were to make a movie about your life, who would you want to play you?...

www.timesleaderonline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bellaire, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Bellaire, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Cruise
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Goff#Favorite Food#Hs#Division Iii#Goff#Miami#Nba 2k#Wings#Things#Algebra Ii#Best Advice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Snapchat
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBchatsports.com

Hunter Strickland Designated For Assignment

The Los Angeles Angels 2021 season has gone much the same way as the last few seasons– that is not as planned. The Halos have added to their roster in each of the last few seasons in hopes of surrounding Mike Trout with the supporting cast he needs for the Angels to be competitive. However, they announced today that they would be subtracting from the roster, at least temporarily, as they designated Hunter Strickland for assignment.
NFLchatsports.com

Jared Goff putting together impressive offseason in Detroit

The 2021 offseason has been one of massive change for the Detroit Lions. And there’s none bigger than one made under center for the Pride. That following a trade that sent longtime quarterback Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams and Pro Bowl passer Jared Goff to the Motor City. With Stafford’s 12-year career in Detroit now in the rearview mirror, the Lions are in the midst of a rebuilding campaign that features Goff as its current centerpiece.
Cassadaga, NYObserver

Chasing Paralympic dreams

Over the years, Rayven Sample’s love for the sport of track and field has grown immensely. The current Bucknell University freshman and former standout and state champion relay member for Falconer/Cassadaga Valley has put in countless hours of practice to hone his abilities and put himself in a position to be successful.
NFLCBS Sports

Lions' Jared Goff: New OC tailoring offense to QBs strengths

Offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn is building a scheme around Goff's strengths that "will likely look much different" than what Goff ran with the Rams in recent years, Justin Rogers of the Detroit News reports. From a personnel standpoint, it would seem difficult for Lynn to replicate the Rams offense in...
MLBchatsports.com

Dodgers may soon find out Trevor Bauer wasn’t worth record-setting contract

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 31: Trevor Bauer #27 of the Los Angeles Dodgers walks to the dugout during the sixth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Dodger Stadium on May 31, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images) We’ve previously touched on this, but the...
NFLchatsports.com

Random Ramsdom: Goff to Stafford earns nod as a top offseason upgrade in the NFL

In a recent article from ESPN’s Mike Clay, the NFL and fantasy football analysts ranked the 25 biggest offseason upgrades for every team. To what shouldn’t be a surprise to anyone, the move to replace Jared Goff with Matthew Stafford was ranked by Clay as the second-best upgrade from this entire offseason.
Sportsmilfordathletics.org

Goff Headlines All-ECC Girls Track Honorees

Junior Meredith Goff earned four All-Eastern Cincinnati Conference first team honors to lead the Milford contingent represented on this year’s squads. In addition, Goff was tabbed the Sprinter of the Meet at the ECC Championships after winning two individual titles and a share of two relay championships. Congratulations to all...
NFLdetroitlions.com

O'HARA: Goff making a good first impression in Detroit

Jared Goff's first impression as the new leader of the Detroit Lions' offense has been a good one. The way Goff has operated the offense in the first week of the offseason OTA workouts showed that he was prepared to handle the responsibilities that go with being the starting quarterback.
MLBoperationsports.com

MLB The Show 21 - Headliners Set 15 Signature Series Carlos Santana

Headliners Set 15 Signature Series Carlos Santana has replaced Postseason Mickey Mantle in Headliners packs today. Signature Series Carlos Santana is a 95 overall. Longtime fans of The Show probably have some amount of love for Carlos Santana. At times, he’s been that offense-first catcher option for stretches of time, and I expect the same to be true with this card. He does not have overwhelming numbers from either side of the dish, but he comes with limited downsides and 90 vision to go with 125 discipline. I think the big thing to note is he’s not a complete tire fire at catcher, and he still maintains 1B eligibility if needed. With 52 speed, he’s not even that slow for a catcher, so again, I think this is just a very cromulent card.
NFLNBC Sports

T.J. Hockenson on Jared Goff: That guy just has a different mentality

While a different Lions regime selected T.J. Hockenson with the eighth pick of the 2019 draft, the tight end still figures to be a cornerstone of Detroit’s offense in 2021. But someone new is throwing him passes this year in Jared Goff. During an appearance on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football on Tuesday, Hockenson spoke highly of his new starting quarterback.
NFLchatsports.com

Jared Goff says he feels empowered by Detroit Lions' coaches

ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- Outside of a couple weeks of OTAs and one day of mandatory minicamp, Jared Goff doesn't have much experience with the Detroit Lions. Even without playing in an official regular season -- let alone preseason -- game in Honolulu blue and silver, the sixth-year quarterback feels the new situation coupled with first-year head coach Dan Campbell and offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn's enthusiasm have already "empowered me."
NFLMLive.com

Jared Goff, new Detroit Lions offense working out kinks at mandatory minicamp

ALLEN PARK -- Jared Goff was very good his first few years in the NFL. He wasn’t very good at all the last two years. The Detroit Lions think they have a plan to help him get his groove back, but if early practices are any indication, there is still a long way to go before he’s ready for the regular season.
NBAauctiondaily.com

Jordan Chicago Bulls rookie shoes, Stan Musial World Series road uniform, Johnny Bench jersey lead formidable lineup in Grey Flannel’s June 26 Summer Games Auction

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – More than 950 generously illustrated, premium-quality sports memorabilia lots are now available to peruse and bid on in Grey Flannel’s Summer Games Auction. All major sports are represented, with an emphasis on provenance, authenticity and rarity throughout. Online bidding has begun and will continue through June 26.
NFLCBS Sports

Todd Gurley reportedly to visit Lions, could be reunited with Jared Goff in Detroit

The Detroit Lions appeared to be set at running back heading into the 2021 season with Jamaal Williams and D'Andre Swift sharing the workload. Detroit may be looking to add even more intrigue to the rotation, as Todd Gurley is set to visit the Lions in the hopes of landing a contract with the team, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.
NFLchatsports.com

6 standouts from Day 5 of Detroit Lions OTAs: Jared Goff impresses again

On a sunny Thursday afternoon, the Detroit Lions took the field for their fifth Organized Team Activity (OTA) practice. The tempo is starting to pick up, and there were a lot more opportunities for observations this week, as practice was a little bit longer, and the team had many more team drills and seven-on-seven reps.
NFLvikingsgazette.com

A Real Lion, Jared Goff, and Some Underrated Defensive Talent: An Interview with Jeremy Reisman

We began this NFC North interview series with Mr. Bretl of Dairyland Express. We then received some insight from Mr. Wiltfong of Windy City Gridiron. We finish things off with Jeremy Reisman (who is on Twitter!) from Pride of Detroit, who provides us with a really excellent perspective on the Lions. My questions are in bold; Mr. Reisman’s insight is contained below. Enjoy!
NFLYardbarker

First Impressions of Quarterback Jared Goff

New Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff has worked all offseason to acclimate to playing for his new team. He has already gathered skill players for workouts, and he will present for the duration of organized team activities in Detroit. “It’s been big. Any time you can get your quarterback here...